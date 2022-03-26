Information Technology Work Experience Learner (12 at South African Sugar Association

The South African Sugar Association (SASA) provides a diverse range of highly specialized services to the South African sugar industry and our activities are funded in the main by the sugarcane growers and sugar milling companies. Our mission is to provide specialist services that enhance the profitability, global competitiveness and sustainability of the South African sugar industry.

SASA operates from approximately 45 sites in KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and Gauteng. These include Kwa-Shukela and South African Sugarcane Research Institute (SASRI) based in Mount Edgecombe, the Shukela Training Centre at Mount Edgecombe and Mtunzini, the Sugar Terminals at Maydon Wharf and at Maputo, currently 11 Cane Testing centres, seven SASRI research stations, 17 Pest & Disease / Biosecurity offices and the SASA Pretoria offices. SASA is an extremely diverse organisation employing approximately 1000 people in a wide range of specialist areas including Agricultural, Science, Engineering, Management and a range of Business-related fields.

Do you hold a 3-year Information Technology (IT) qualification? If you are an African, living in daily travelling proximity to Mount Edgecombe, Durban you may be eligible for participation in our SETA-funded internship programme.

You will join a committed team working in highly professional environment and from day one you will be required to do real work. This will be entry- level work to begin with and over time you will be given more responsibility, all under the guidance of an experienced mentor.

We offer a rich learning environment that will position the best applicant for future career succession.

It is compulsory that you attach your CV, your full academic records, your qualification certificate, and your statement of result reflecting the marks you obtained for each subject. Application ProcedurePlease visit the SASA website on www. sasa. org. za and then navigate to the â€˜Vacancies at SASAâ€™ page. If you do not hold a completed 3-year Finance related qualification, not South African and African, please note that your online submission will be automatically regretted. Only applications submitted through our online job portal will be considered.

Minimum Requirements:â€¢ Learners need to have successfully completed a 3 year Information Technology qualificationâ€¢ The minimum average pass percentage should be 50%â€¢ Good verbal and written communication skills

Learn more/Apply for this position