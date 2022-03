PHP & Laravel Developer

This is a career opportunity in a dynamic small team of developers.

Design, build and test and maintain web applications

Work in a team with front and backend developers

Qual’s, skills and experience required:

IT Development Diploma/Degree

PHP Development 3+ years

Laravel Experience, 3+ years

Designing and coding solutions

Testing

Design pattern

Desired Skills:

PHP

Development

Laravel

Designing and coding solutions

Testing

Design pattern

Learn more/Apply for this position