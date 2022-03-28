Business Analyst 2022-26

Mar 28, 2022

PLEASE NOTE THIS IS A CONTRACT POSITION. PLEASE DO NOT APPLY IF YOU DO NOT QUALIFY IN FULL

Minimum requirements:

  • Proven working experience in project management
  • 3-5 years working experience in application of both business and systems analysis for mining solutions
  • BSc Computer Science, BSc. Information Technology or an undergraduate qualification in a relevant IT Discipline.
  • Microsoft and Azure certifications (optional)
  • SQL Database experience (optional)
  • Excellent client-facing and internal communication skills
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills
  • Solid organizational skills including attention to detail and multitasking skills
  • Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office
  • Ability to work under pressure
  • Familiarity with mining and mining concepts, practices and procedures
  • Process Mapping of Current and To Be Processes
  • Stakeholder Mapping
  • Requirements Mapping
  • Perform Business Analysis by investigating technical problems and/or opportunities for system enhancement in detail
  • Gathering data, defining and analysing the problem/opportunity
  • Identifying alternative solutions and course of action
  • Drafting use case diagrams
  • Executing user acceptance testing efforts are planned, monitored and executed
  • Ability to work closely with solution Architects and coordinating technical activities
  • Business Relationship Management with key stakeholders
  • Analyse business and site operation to determine opportunities to streamline or automate processes and functions.
  • Assist in business process design
  • Analyze data and produce reports

Minimum experience

  • Experience with Mining Systems
  • IT and ICT solution design and delivery experience
  • 2 years Project Management Experience in delivering IT application projects
  • Systems Analysis skills, Process mapping and Requirements elicitation
  • Experience in the Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) will be advantageous
  • Exposure to Agile software development
  • Good verbal and written communications skills. Candidates must be comfortable communicating with technology co-workers to help users understand technology options in a way that is concise and logical
  • Experience working in a Mining Company along with an understanding of mining systems, sustainability, community and corporate affairs
  • A creative problem-solver and solution oriented
  • A passion for innovation as well as the ability to learn new concepts, products, and technologies
  • Ability to thrive in a constantly changing environment where candidates are empowered to drive positive change at the mines through solutions
  • Ability to work under pressure to deliver high quality documents
  • Ability to document system requirements efficiently and effectively
  • Ability to align requirements with strategic objectives of the organisation
  • Consistently displays a positive and engaged manner
  • Motivated, consistently works to the best of ability to meet deliverables and performance criteria
  • Strives to do things significantly better

