Business Analyst at Codeplex Software Development (Pty) Ltd

Mar 28, 2022

Exciting career opportunity for a driven and dynamic business analyst in the software development industry.

We are looking for junior and senior business analysts to join our team.

Responsibiliies and skills include:

  • Business and functional requirements gathering
  • Facilitate workshops and JAD sessions
  • Produce process flows, business and functional specifications
  • End to end testing including integration testing
  • Excellent communication skills and ability to communicate effectively with technical team as well as with clients and business stakeholders
  • Knowledge and experience with SDLC
  • Ability to manage stakeholder expectations
  • Must be proactive and able to independantly as well as within a team
  • Ability to multitask and work under pressure if necessary

Minimum Requirements:

  • Relevant IT qualification – Bcom IT , BSc Comp Sci, BA diploma advantageous although other IT qualifications will be considered based on work experience
  • At least 3 years of solid business or systems analyst experience
  • Insurance business knowledge advantageous

Desired Skills:

  • MS Office
  • Visio
  • Process Modelling
  • SQL (Advantageous)
  • Process Design
  • Test Case Design

