Business Analyst at Codeplex Software Development (Pty) Ltd

Exciting career opportunity for a driven and dynamic business analyst in the software development industry.

We are looking for junior and senior business analysts to join our team.

Responsibiliies and skills include:

Business and functional requirements gathering

Facilitate workshops and JAD sessions

Produce process flows, business and functional specifications

End to end testing including integration testing

Excellent communication skills and ability to communicate effectively with technical team as well as with clients and business stakeholders

Knowledge and experience with SDLC

Ability to manage stakeholder expectations

Must be proactive and able to independantly as well as within a team

Ability to multitask and work under pressure if necessary

Minimum Requirements:

Relevant IT qualification – Bcom IT , BSc Comp Sci, BA diploma advantageous although other IT qualifications will be considered based on work experience

At least 3 years of solid business or systems analyst experience

Insurance business knowledge advantageous

Desired Skills:

MS Office

Visio

Process Modelling

SQL (Advantageous)

Process Design

Test Case Design

