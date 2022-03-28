Business Analyst at Codeplex Software Development (Pty) Ltd

Exciting career opportunity for a driven and dynamic business analyst in the software development industry.
We are looking for junior and senior business analysts to join our team.
Responsibiliies and skills include:
- Business and functional requirements gathering
- Facilitate workshops and JAD sessions
- Produce process flows, business and functional specifications
- End to end testing including integration testing
- Excellent communication skills and ability to communicate effectively with technical team as well as with clients and business stakeholders
- Knowledge and experience with SDLC
- Ability to manage stakeholder expectations
- Must be proactive and able to independantly as well as within a team
- Ability to multitask and work under pressure if necessary
Minimum Requirements:
- Relevant IT qualification – Bcom IT , BSc Comp Sci, BA diploma advantageous although other IT qualifications will be considered based on work experience
- At least 3 years of solid business or systems analyst experience
- Insurance business knowledge advantageous
Desired Skills:
- MS Office
- Visio
- Process Modelling
- SQL (Advantageous)
- Process Design
- Test Case Design