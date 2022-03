Data Analyst at Air Traffic and Navigation Services

Applications are invited for the position of Data Analyst (Grade 8) [Email Address Removed] successful applicant will be reporting to the Senior Manager – Information and Knowledge Management.

Major Activities

Ø Performing Extraction, Loading and Transformation (ELT) on data from physical servers and logical configurations for optimal solution performance. Ø Understanding of business operationsØ Define the infrastructure requirements for Business Information SystemsØ Document and maintain business requirementsØ Identifying patterns and trends in data setsØ Defining new data collection and analysis processesØ Provide and ensure effectiveness of data visualization techniques to enable deeper business insightsØ Performing initial analysis to assess the quality of the data including monitoring performance and quality control plans to identify improvementsØ Combine various sources and creating data marts, business views and semantic layers for analytics and research with user-defined attributes and measuresØ Providing technical expertise in data storage structures, data mining, and data cleansingØ Convert business information requirements into functional specificationsØ Support the implementation of Enterprise Data Warehouse (EDW)Ø Develop, design reporting requirementsØ Compile reports based on functional specifications and requirments Report and provide data visualization, translating information into a visual context to make it easier to identify patterns, trends and outliers in large data sets – Visualise data using various user-preferred and friendly toolsØ Troubleshooting the reporting database environment and reportsØ Working closely with the IT team Maintain customer relations effectively to promote data visualization awareness across the organisation to improve insight and decision makingØ Work with management to prioritize business and information needsØ Training end-users on BI tools, developing reports and dashboardsØ Work with business to identify opportunities for the use of data

Minimum Qualifications

Ø Tertiary qualification in Information Management or Computer Science. Ø Microsoft Certified Power BI Data AnalystØ Microsoft Certified: Azure AI FundamentalsØ Microsoft Power BI: Analysing and Visualizing Data

Minimum ExperienceØ Minimum 3 years experience of Business Information SystemsØ Proven working experience as a DataAnalyst

