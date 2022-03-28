Data Architect 2022-25

PLEASE NOTE THIS IS A CONTRACT POSITION. PLEASE ONLY APPLY IF YOU QUALIFY IN FULL.
- Minimum 5 years in a data-centric environment working in either SQL Data-Warehousing, Analytics or as a dedicated Data-Modeller.
- Above average TSQL and SQL server skills.
- Logical , and Physical Data-Modelling Expertise.
- Experience with Forward and Reverse Engineering of Existing Databases.
- Good understanding of Star Schemas, Snowflake Schemas, and Kimbal Methodology.
- Skilled at formulating Dimensions, measures and attributes and building multi-dimensional models.
- Experienced with metadata-modelling.
- Experience with Data-Governance principles and Data-Cleansing.
- Experienced at key-formulation : primary keys, foreign-keys, alternate-keys, surrogate-keys, indexes, delta-control.
- Experience of working with Data-Modelling tools.
- Some exposure to Cloud computing.
- Exposure to mining production and operations data would be beneficial
- Develop Logical and physical data models
- Conformance of data models to CDP enterprise data model
- Adherence to data architecture standards
- Adherence to data governance standards
- Serve as an interface between business analysts and technical teams
- Provide input to technical implementation documents for all levels of curation from Level 0 to Level 4
- Assist with testing and validation of data ingestion pipelines