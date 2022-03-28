Data Architect 2022-25

Mar 28, 2022

PLEASE NOTE THIS IS A CONTRACT POSITION. PLEASE ONLY APPLY IF YOU QUALIFY IN FULL.

  • Minimum 5 years in a data-centric environment working in either SQL Data-Warehousing, Analytics or as a dedicated Data-Modeller.
  • Above average TSQL and SQL server skills.
  • Logical , and Physical Data-Modelling Expertise.
  • Experience with Forward and Reverse Engineering of Existing Databases.
  • Good understanding of Star Schemas, Snowflake Schemas, and Kimbal Methodology.
  • Skilled at formulating Dimensions, measures and attributes and building multi-dimensional models.
  • Experienced with metadata-modelling.
  • Experience with Data-Governance principles and Data-Cleansing.
  • Experienced at key-formulation : primary keys, foreign-keys, alternate-keys, surrogate-keys, indexes, delta-control.
  • Experience of working with Data-Modelling tools.
  • Some exposure to Cloud computing.
  • Exposure to mining production and operations data would be beneficial
  • Develop Logical and physical data models
  • Conformance of data models to CDP enterprise data model
  • Adherence to data architecture standards
  • Adherence to data governance standards
  • Serve as an interface between business analysts and technical teams
  • Provide input to technical implementation documents for all levels of curation from Level 0 to Level 4
  • Assist with testing and validation of data ingestion pipelines

Learn more/Apply for this position