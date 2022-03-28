Data Architect 2022-25

PLEASE NOTE THIS IS A CONTRACT POSITION. PLEASE ONLY APPLY IF YOU QUALIFY IN FULL.

Minimum 5 years in a data-centric environment working in either SQL Data-Warehousing, Analytics or as a dedicated Data-Modeller.

Above average TSQL and SQL server skills.

Logical , and Physical Data-Modelling Expertise.

Experience with Forward and Reverse Engineering of Existing Databases.

Good understanding of Star Schemas, Snowflake Schemas, and Kimbal Methodology.

Skilled at formulating Dimensions, measures and attributes and building multi-dimensional models.

Experienced with metadata-modelling.

Experience with Data-Governance principles and Data-Cleansing.

Experienced at key-formulation : primary keys, foreign-keys, alternate-keys, surrogate-keys, indexes, delta-control.

Experience of working with Data-Modelling tools.

Some exposure to Cloud computing.

Exposure to mining production and operations data would be beneficial

Develop Logical and physical data models

Conformance of data models to CDP enterprise data model

Adherence to data architecture standards

Adherence to data governance standards

Serve as an interface between business analysts and technical teams

Provide input to technical implementation documents for all levels of curation from Level 0 to Level 4

Assist with testing and validation of data ingestion pipelines

