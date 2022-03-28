Data Manager II at AJ Personnel

Main purpose of the job:
- Oversee all data management aspects of multiple studies at Wits VIDA, including study documentation, timelines, and staffing to ensure data integrity
Location:
- VIDA – Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital – Soweto, Johannesburg
Key performance areas:
- Develop methods of collecting data for the research study that will answer the question posed by the study prior to the start of each study
- Review all study protocols, author data management analysis sections, and generate study randomizations prior to study initiation
- Develop data management plans and standard operating procedures
- Implementation of data management plans
- Maintain safe and secure storage of all electronic data and case report forms and distribute forms as and when required
- Write scripts in R or Python to identify data inconsistencies and prepare weekly reports
- Preparation of analysis datasets
- Participate in trial initiation meetings and/or study team weekly meetings to discuss logistical aspects of trials as and when required
- Liaise with the study officers and PIs with respect to data management
- Supervise and manage the duties of the data team
- Develop databases on Redcap, or SQL prior to study initiation
- Ensure that all documentation is filed systematically
- Validation of databases
- Assist in preparing descriptive tables and figures as and when required
- Perform and facilitate performance development and assessments as and when required
- Promote harmony, teamwork, and sharing of information
Required minimum education and training:
- Master’s degree in information technology, Statistics, or another related field
- Experience in managing health-related (clinical trials, surveillance, observational) databases
- Database design and management skills and experience (Redcap)
- Data cleaning and analysis
- Manuscript writing training and/or experience
- Competent in data analysis applications (R, SAS or Python)
Required minimum work experience:
- Minimum of 2 years directly related data management experience
Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities:
- Post Graduate in public health/epidemiology & bio stats or similar, would be advantageous
- Certification in good clinical practice
- Experience in a health care environment
- Knowledge of case report form development and an understanding of the relationship between data collection, database design, and data delivery to Biostatistics
- Adaptable and innovative and able to design new ways to gather and analyze data
- Strong analytical and organizational skills, logical with good attention to detail
- Ability to meet critical deadlines
- Self–motivated, able to work independently and work as part of a multidisciplinary team
TO APPLY:
- Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV.
- Please Apply Online and complete your registration on Ditto Hire (our application tracking system) to enable and protect you as a candidate to accept the new POPIA terms and conditions. This will then create your permanent profile with which you can apply for all jobs as advertised by AJ PERSONNEL. However, you may remove your profile from AJ PERSONNEL when you are no longer in the job market.
- AJ Personnel is fully POPIA Compliant.
- Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.
- The closing date for all applications: 04 April 2022.
- Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.
- Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.
- Note WHC, in accordance with their Employment Equity goals and plan, will give preference to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.
- PLEASE NOTE: Our Client, WHC, maintains mandatory Covid-19 requirements, and as such only Covid-19 vaccinated incumbents will be considered for positions.
Please note:
- AJ Personnel is only responsible for the advertising of the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.
- AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.
About The Employer:
Background
Wits Health Consortium (Pty) Limited (“WHC”) is a wholly-owned Company of the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg (South Africa) under its Faculty of Health Sciences. WHC provides Faculty with a legal framework within which to operate the research and other activities necessary to support its academic objectives. In addition, WHC offers a range of products and services to Academics.