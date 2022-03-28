Embedded Developer

Mar 28, 2022

Our client is seeking a talented Embedded Software/Firmware Developer to join our team in developing and maintaining applications, drivers, and firmware for Internet-of-Things (IoT) devices. Development will be done primarily in C for embedded microcontrollers and processors. Platforms include a mix of bare metal environments, RTOS and embedded Linux.

Roles & Responsibilities (including but not limited to):

  • Developing reliable and efficient applications for a wide variety of hardware platforms with a focus on reliable, extensible and clean code.
  • Working in a small team with the ability to learn from others and handle tasks independently.
  • Debugging software and hardware faults.

Skills and/or Experience:

  • Strong skills and experience creating embedded applications in a bare metal environment.
  • Experience working in RTOS environments.
  • Knowledge of Linux and embedded Linux design is a bonus.
  • Ability to read and interpret schematics.

  • 1 year industry experience.

  • Degree or diploma in electronic engineering, software development or related field.
  • Will consider non-degreed candidates with exceptional experience/talent.
  • Strong analytical, algorithmic, and problem-solving skills.
  • Strong communication skills.

Desired Skills:

  • RTOS
  • Linux
  • Embedded Linux
  • C

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

