Embedded Developer

Our client is seeking a talented Embedded Software/Firmware Developer to join our team in developing and maintaining applications, drivers, and firmware for Internet-of-Things (IoT) devices. Development will be done primarily in C for embedded microcontrollers and processors. Platforms include a mix of bare metal environments, RTOS and embedded Linux.
Roles & Responsibilities (including but not limited to):
- Developing reliable and efficient applications for a wide variety of hardware platforms with a focus on reliable, extensible and clean code.
- Working in a small team with the ability to learn from others and handle tasks independently.
- Debugging software and hardware faults.
Skills and/or Experience:
- Strong skills and experience creating embedded applications in a bare metal environment.
- Experience working in RTOS environments.
- Knowledge of Linux and embedded Linux design is a bonus.
- Ability to read and interpret schematics.
-
1 year industry experience.
- Degree or diploma in electronic engineering, software development or related field.
- Will consider non-degreed candidates with exceptional experience/talent.
- Strong analytical, algorithmic, and problem-solving skills.
- Strong communication skills.
Desired Skills:
- RTOS
- Linux
- Embedded Linux
- C
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree