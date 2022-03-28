Embedded Developer

Our client is seeking a talented Embedded Software/Firmware Developer to join our team in developing and maintaining applications, drivers, and firmware for Internet-of-Things (IoT) devices. Development will be done primarily in C for embedded microcontrollers and processors. Platforms include a mix of bare metal environments, RTOS and embedded Linux.

Roles & Responsibilities (including but not limited to):

Developing reliable and efficient applications for a wide variety of hardware platforms with a focus on reliable, extensible and clean code.

Working in a small team with the ability to learn from others and handle tasks independently.

Debugging software and hardware faults.

Skills and/or Experience:

Strong skills and experience creating embedded applications in a bare metal environment.

Experience working in RTOS environments.

Knowledge of Linux and embedded Linux design is a bonus.

Ability to read and interpret schematics.

1 year industry experience.

Degree or diploma in electronic engineering, software development or related field.

Will consider non-degreed candidates with exceptional experience/talent.

Strong analytical, algorithmic, and problem-solving skills.

Strong communication skills.

Desired Skills:

RTOS

Linux

Embedded Linux

C

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

