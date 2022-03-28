Enter now for Mind Sports provincial student championships

Mind Sports South Africa (MSSA) will hold its fourth annual Provincial Online Student Championships on 9 April 2022.

Any student of any South African tertiary institution (University and colleges) may participate, regardless of whether the player is MSSA affiliated or not.

However, it should be noted that only official teams entered by University Clubs affiliated to MSSA or the Sports Councils may use the tertiary institution’s name.

The championship allows students from all over the country to test their mettle against each other in an official championship that has the following benefits:

* Enable students to earn Student Provincial Colours;

* Qualify for selection for the National Squad (if a Registered Player); and

* Earn medals. The medals earned are awarded at MSSA’s LAN Championships.

The event lasts from 10H00 until 18H00.

Titles to be played at the events are:

Title Platform Age restriction Age restriction Players Shooter Call of DutyMobile PC/mobile 16 5 v 5 CS GO PC 18 5 v 5 Paladins PC/console 12 5 v 5 PUBG Mobile Mobile 17 4 v 4 Sport FIFA ’22 Console 13 1 v 1 PES 2022 Console 3 1 v 1 MOBA DotA 2 PC 3 5 v 5 Clash Royale Mobile 12 1 v 1 League of Legends PC 12 5 v 5 Mobile League: Bang Bang Mobile 7 5 v 5 Fighting Tekken 7 Console 12 1 v 1 Street Fighter V Console 16 1 v 1 Card HearthStone Various 7 v 1

Details are as follows:

Eligibility: Any player/team affiliated to a South African tertiary institution may enter.

Entry fee: Entry is R100.00 per Registered Player. To enter, the club must complete the Google Drive document. The entry form may be found on Google Drive. Clubs are to download the entry form, completed the downloaded form, and e-mail it to Mind Sports South Africa. The link for the form is: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1_ERR6815uVjSMu4t5KkRxYqGJ_AA88kkz31qRgksASc/edit#gid=287696184

Entry date: Entries need to be submitted by no later than Monday, 8 April 2022.

Registration: To register, players must complete the entry form.

Age restrictions: Age restrictions per game title shall be enforced.

When and Where: The first round will start at 10H00. Players shall be given 60 minutes to complete each round.

Rules and Regulations: All Rules and Regulations pertaining to eSports are available from MSSA. Players are strongly advised to familiarise themselves with the LAN League Bylaws and all Period Specific Rules. If any Player wishes to provide advice regarding the drafting of the Period Specific Rules they are encouraged to contact MSSA who will take all comments into account.

The following medals may be awarded at MSSA’s 2020 Provincial Online Student Championships:

* MIXED: Medals shall be awarded to the first three players who are currently registered at any officially recognized University.

* WOMEN: Women will be awarded medals as per the same basis as above.

Colours and National Team Trials:

All Players that win all of their Matches at a Provincial Championship will earn Student Provincial Colours. All Players who score within the top 50% in a specific Period at a Provincial Championship, and who also score within the top 50% at a National Championship in the same period and in the same year, will earn Student Provincial Colours.

Registered Players wishing to shout-cast the event, must please contact Marisa van der Westhuizen at: mindsportscorrespondence@gmail.com.