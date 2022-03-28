Hardware Engineer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A cutting-edge Software Specialist in Century City urgently seeks the technical talents of a Hardware Engineer to design, produce, test and ship electronic products. You will primarily be involved in the design of electronic products, prototyping new designs and development of testing procedures. You will be required to understand product requirements from customers and transform these into working designs. The design process will go through constant reviews with other Engineers, but you must be able to take ownership of your own work. You must possess a University Degree in Electronics/Mechatronics or similar discipline with 5 years’ experience in Electronic Design including Schematic Design, PCB Layout & CAD software – Altium preferred, Electronic manufacturing process, soldering, electronic assembly & testing and product testing and fault finding.

DUTIES:

Electronic hardware design and review.

Research and development.

Schematic capture & PCB layout.

PCB soldering and prototyping.

Product assembly and testing.

Mechanical design where applicable (limited).

Test procedure design and documentation.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

University Degree in Electronics, Mechatronics or similar.

Experience/Skills –

5 Years’ experience in Electronic Design, including the following: Schematic Design and PCB Layout PCB CAD software (any software applicable, Altium preferred) Electronic manufacturing process Soldering, electronic assembly and testing Product testing and fault finding

General Linux scripting and coding skills.

Valid SA driving license and own reliable transport.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent work ethics, punctual, enthusiastic and willing to learn.

Fluent in spoken and written English.

Ability to work without constant supervision and micromanagement.

Team player with the ability to work in small teams.

COMMENTS:

Desired Skills:

