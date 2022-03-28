Intermediate Software Developer – Renewables – Cape Town

My client in the renewables sector is looking for an Intermediate Software Developer to join their team in Cape Town.

Duties will include, but are not limited to, the following:

Assist and Mentor Junior Developers

Bug fixes and Maintenance of existing software

Development of new features

Able to work independently as well as in a team

Analytical and objective, with attention to detail

Must be able to do an architectural diagram, data flow diagrams, entity diagrams

Design and develop web applications using Java technologies

Follow agreed development process and methodologies

Participate in technical design reviews

Document the code based on accepted code documentation standards

REQUIREMENTS:

Applicable degree, diploma or Java developer Technology

BSc (Computer Science / Computer Engineering / Information Systems)

BTech (Information Technology)

National Diploma in Information Technology

Minimum 3 years’ experience in a similar role

SKILLS:

Relational Database experience

SQL

Java and/or Groovy on Grails

Restful APIs

HTML

CSS

JavaScript

Ajax

Linux (via terminal)

Must understand system architecture and performance impact of software design

IMB Informix and Timeseries

Php

Tomcat

Jquery

ReactJs

KendoUI Framework

Containerization – Docker

Hypervisor – Virtual Machines

Knowledge of firewall and load balancer management

Desired Skills:

software developer

renewables

SQL

Java

Php

API’s

IoT

