Intermediate Software Developer – Renewables – Cape Town

My client in the renewables sector is looking for an Intermediate Software Developer to join their team in Cape Town.
Duties will include, but are not limited to, the following:
- Assist and Mentor Junior Developers
- Bug fixes and Maintenance of existing software
- Development of new features
- Able to work independently as well as in a team
- Analytical and objective, with attention to detail
- Must be able to do an architectural diagram, data flow diagrams, entity diagrams
- Design and develop web applications using Java technologies
- Follow agreed development process and methodologies
- Participate in technical design reviews
- Document the code based on accepted code documentation standards
REQUIREMENTS:
- Applicable degree, diploma or Java developer Technology
- BSc (Computer Science / Computer Engineering / Information Systems)
- BTech (Information Technology)
- National Diploma in Information Technology
- Minimum 3 years’ experience in a similar role
SKILLS:
- Relational Database experience
- SQL
- Java and/or Groovy on Grails
- Restful APIs
- HTML
- CSS
- JavaScript
- Ajax
- Linux (via terminal)
- Must understand system architecture and performance impact of software design
- IMB Informix and Timeseries
- Php
- Tomcat
- Jquery
- ReactJs
- KendoUI Framework
- Containerization – Docker
- Hypervisor – Virtual Machines
- Knowledge of firewall and load balancer management
