IT recruitment bounces back

CareerJunction’s latest Employment Insights Report shows that IT skills are once again in demand, and there has been positive growth for remote working.

Most of the job opportunities in South Africa are in Gauteng (51%), followed by Western Cape at 21% and KwaZulu-Natal at 10%.

KwaZulu-Natal is showing improved employment trends, especially in IT and finance, where hiring activity has grown significantly.

Comparing hiring activity across these job categories year-on-year over the last three years, the IT sector appears to have recovered from the slowdown in recruitment activity due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Skills in finance and business & management are also sought after.

The Covid-19 pandemic caused job losses across the board, and also stifled hiring activity, which was 40% down during the second quarter of 2020.

Restaurant & hospitality, legal, transportation and sales were some of the hardest hit job sectors.

2021 marked a market recovery with vacancies in the hard hit sectors of restaurant & hospitality and sales recovering to almost pre-Covid levels and legal showing a surge in jobs of 127% of pre-Covid demand.

As a result of the pandemic, remote work opportunities have become the new norm globally. Many business are looking to employ people remotely to save on office overhead costs and increase attractiveness in working for their organisations.

Certain sectors – such as IT, finance and business & management – are offering more and more remote job opportunities to attract the right talent.