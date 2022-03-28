Junior Hardware Engineer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A cutting-edge Software company in Century City seeks the technical ability of an ambitious Junior Hardware Engineer who will work with a team to help design, produce, test and ship electronic products. You will also be involved in the assembly and testing of electronic products as well as the research and development of new products where you can develop your skills in hardware design. You must possess a University Degree in Electronics/Mechatronics or similar discipline, have experience with Schematic Design and PCB Layout, proficiency with PCB CAD software – Altium preferred, experience with soldering, electronic assembly and testing & product testing and fault finding.

DUTIES:

Electronic hardware design.

Schematic capture & PCB layout.

PCB soldering and prototyping.

Product assembly and testing.

Mechanical design where applicable (limited).

Hardware assistance to Software Developers.

Testing procedure documentation and maintenance.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

University Degree in Electronics, Mechatronics or similar.

Experience/Skills –

Experience with Schematic Design and PCB Layout.

PCB CAD software (any software applicable, Altium preferred).

Soldering, electronic assembly and testing.

Product testing and fault finding.

General computer skills including Word, Excel, etc.

Valid SA driving license and own reliable transport.

Advantageous –

Work experience in a similar field

General Linux scripting and coding skills.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent work ethics, punctual, enthusiastic and willing to learn.

Fluent in spoken and written English.

Team player with the ability to work in small teams.

Ability to work without constant supervision and micromanagement.

COMMENTS:

