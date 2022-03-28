Junior – Senior Software Engineer (C#, SQL) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A dynamic company in the Agricultural and Logistics sector with a global footprint seeks the coding talents of a Junior – Senior Software Engineer who will perform analysis and programming duties in the development, implementation and support of information systems and applications. The successful candidate must possess an Associate’s Degree in an IT related discipline, have 5 years’ experience in a similar role with strong C#, ASP.Net, JavaScript & SQL skills.

DUTIES:

Apply System Analyst techniques and procedures to gather information from Project Managers and other staff to determine systems functional specifications.

Design, develop, document, analyse, create, test and modify applications, programs and integrations.

Serve as a senior development resource on projects, using known & proven best coding practices.

Experience in Agile development methodologies.

Maintain project and system documentation.

Assist with the maintenance of programming guidelines.

Update job knowledge by participating in educational opportunities; reading professional publications; maintaining personal networks.

Keywords: Software Architecture Design, Software Development Fundamentals, C#, Software Documentation, Software Testing & Debugging, Software Maintenance, Software Algorithm Design, Software Performance Tuning, Coaching & Mentoring of Developers.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Associate’s Degree in computer related discipline.

Experience/Skills –

5 Years Developer experience in C#, ASP.Net, JavaScript etc.

Experience in systems design, programming and/or systems software and support.

Windows .NET Framework, including ASP.Net programming experience required.

Database design/administration experience (Design, implementation, modification).

Proficient in writing fine-tuned SQL queries and working with data in relational databases.

Ability to recognise and resolve system related problems; work independently and make necessary decisions throughout the systems process within department guidelines.

Advantageous –

Fluent in Afrikaans.

ATTRIBUTES:

Outstanding analytical and problem-solving capabilities.

Good written and verbal communication skills.

Ability to work independently and complete projects with minimal supervision.

Outstanding communication and interpersonal abilities.

COMMENTS:

