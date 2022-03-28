Mid Developer- Software Technology

Location: Gauteng

This position is limited to BBBEE candidates due to BEE requirements.

Position Overview:

A digitalisation software business is seeking to appoint a Mid Developer.

The responsibilities of the Mid Developer will be to develop and maintain backend and frontend applications. Design, code, test and implement configuration changes to software applications to meet both functional and technical requirements. Initial focus on reporting services and systems.

Qualifications, Skills, and Experience required:

Technical skills in C#, JavaScript, CSS, HTML, MVC, API, SOAP, RestAPI and SQL

A completed relevant 3-year degree is required

4 – 6 years relevant work experience in .Net Development

Desired Skills:

Mid Developer

Develop and Maintain Backend and Frontend Applications

Configuration Changes Design

Configuration Changes Coding

Configuration Changes Testing

Configuration Changes Implementation

Software Applications Configuration Changes

C#

JavaScript

CSS

HTML

SQL

IT Analytics Experience

Business Analytics Experience

IT Consulting Industry Experience

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

A digitalisation software business

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Performance Bonus

