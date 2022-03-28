Mid Developer- Software Technology
Location: Gauteng
This position is limited to BBBEE candidates due to BEE requirements.
Position Overview:
A digitalisation software business is seeking to appoint a Mid Developer.
The responsibilities of the Mid Developer will be to develop and maintain backend and frontend applications. Design, code, test and implement configuration changes to software applications to meet both functional and technical requirements. Initial focus on reporting services and systems.
Qualifications, Skills, and Experience required:
- Technical skills in C#, JavaScript, CSS, HTML, MVC, API, SOAP, RestAPI and SQL
- A completed relevant 3-year degree is required
- 4 – 6 years relevant work experience in .Net Development
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
A digitalisation software business
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund
- Performance Bonus