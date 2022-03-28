Platform / DevOps Engineer at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment

Our client is looking for a talented and self-motivated Platform / DevOps Engineer to help us in the design and management of production and development environments that support the company as a whole, and in particular, our Engagement Cloud Platform.

You will be part of empowering application development and IT operations teams to continuously improve the business outcomes through collaboration, automation, and seamless integration across the enterprise.

As part of the team, you will get involved with all stages of the DevOps Engineering Life Cycle (concept, define, design, build, test, release, maintain and retire) with the opportunity to drill down into specific technical areas and move to other functional areas.

About The Role:

You will be joining and working as a key member of an Agile Platform Engineering / DevOps Team whose responsibility is to help deliver high volume, high availability, and high-performance global platforms.

Responsibilities:

• Developing systems to automate deployment of servers and services through automation framework and tests

• Employing configuration management techniques to produce accurate version-controlled results

• Working with the development team to deliver projects through the development, staging and production cycle

• Identify and address platform points of failure and bottlenecks

• Helping build out process and define structure round a new and growing team that will change as it grows

• Able to formulate and execute solution to take into consideration the needs of multiple stakeholders

• A positive, constructive approach with an emphasis on collaboration and good execution

Experience and Skills:

• Strong background in Windows Systems (2012 R2, Server 2016, 2019) at scale

• Good background in Linux Administration

• Knowledge of IIS, AD, DNS, SQL, Networking, TCP/IP, Firewalls, Load balancers

• Experience with Cloud technologies in Microsoft Azure or Amazon Web Services

• Experience with Cloud Native technologies Kubernetes, Docker, ContainerD

• Strong scripting experience preferably with PowerShell

• Exposure to PowerShell Desired State Configuration or other Configuration Management tools (such as Chef, Puppet, Ansible, Octopus Deploy, Team City)

• Experience in Infrastructure as Code, Terraform, Azure ARM

• Experience with creating/maintaining Azure YAML pipelines used for deploying into our various environments

• Experience with system troubleshooting, understanding logs and monitoring to diagnose performance problems

Desirable skills:

• Experience of working in .NET development or SaaS environments

• Experience with distributed data systems would be beneficial (Elasticsearch, Hadoop etc)

• Large scale monitoring and reporting (ELK stack, Grafana Prometheus)

• Exposure to Azure DevOps, Octopus Deploy, Jenkins or other SaaS CD/CI platforms

• Exposure to SQL and NoSQL Databases (MongoDB, SQL Server)

• Comfortable managing Linux systems (CentOS, RedHat, Bash, Python)

• Containerization: Docker, Mesosphere, Kubernetes, AKS, EKS

• A strong communicator, who actively listens and shows empathy, with an ability to influence others

• Open-minded and comfortable questioning the status quo, coming up with new solutions and considerate of others’

• Enthusiastic and positive, with a bias to action

• Passionate for technology which drives you to learn and understand technologies

• A team player! We’re all in this together so be supportive and understanding

Additional information:

Cape Town – Hybrid

Learn more/Apply for this position