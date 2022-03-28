Senior Front End Developer at Ntice Search

Established retail giant within the South African market is urgently looking for a Senior Font-End Developer to join their team! All applicants must reside in Cape Town OR be willing to relocate.

Skills, Knowledge, and Experience

Minimum 8 years of development experience

Deep working knowledge of front-end languages, frameworks, and technologies, including TypeScript, HTML & SCSS, Angular LTS, Bootstrap, Ionic LTS, RXJS, Redux, NodeJS (Karma & Jasmine advantageous)

Light working knowledge of back-end languages and technologies, including TypeScript, PHP,

NodeJS (Apollo server and NestJSadvantageous)

Working in an Agile environment (you will be part of a Scrum team)

Exposure to cloud environment with Working knowledge of GCP (Kubernetes, Docker, Cloud

Storage, Cloud Run, Cloud Functions, CloudSQL)

Automation experience (Jenkins pipelines, NodeJS, ShellJS)

Appreciation of User Experience, and the ability to wireframe web and mobile interfaces

Retail experience would be advantageous

Responsibilities

Plan, estimate and prioritize work within multiple sprints

Create technical specifications based on User Stories

Attend and contribute to scrum rituals

Write maintainable, performing code

Write and execute unit tests

Take part in code reviews of other team members

Mentor less experienced developers

Hands-on experience on solving cross-browser/compatibility issues

Debug and problem solve incidents

Desired Skills:

Senior

Front

End

