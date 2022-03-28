Senior Front End Developer at Ntice Search

Established retail giant within the South African market is urgently looking for a Senior Font-End Developer to join their team! All applicants must reside in Cape Town OR be willing to relocate.
Skills, Knowledge, and Experience
- Minimum 8 years of development experience
- Deep working knowledge of front-end languages, frameworks, and technologies, including TypeScript, HTML & SCSS, Angular LTS, Bootstrap, Ionic LTS, RXJS, Redux, NodeJS (Karma & Jasmine advantageous)
- Light working knowledge of back-end languages and technologies, including TypeScript, PHP,
- NodeJS (Apollo server and NestJSadvantageous)
- Working in an Agile environment (you will be part of a Scrum team)
- Exposure to cloud environment with Working knowledge of GCP (Kubernetes, Docker, Cloud
- Storage, Cloud Run, Cloud Functions, CloudSQL)
- Automation experience (Jenkins pipelines, NodeJS, ShellJS)
- Appreciation of User Experience, and the ability to wireframe web and mobile interfaces
- Retail experience would be advantageous
Responsibilities
- Plan, estimate and prioritize work within multiple sprints
- Create technical specifications based on User Stories
- Attend and contribute to scrum rituals
- Write maintainable, performing code
- Write and execute unit tests
- Take part in code reviews of other team members
- Mentor less experienced developers
- Hands-on experience on solving cross-browser/compatibility issues
- Debug and problem solve incidents
