Senior Front End Developer at Ntice Search

Mar 28, 2022

Established retail giant within the South African market is urgently looking for a Senior Font-End Developer to join their team! All applicants must reside in Cape Town OR be willing to relocate.

Skills, Knowledge, and Experience

  • Minimum 8 years of development experience
  • Deep working knowledge of front-end languages, frameworks, and technologies, including TypeScript, HTML & SCSS, Angular LTS, Bootstrap, Ionic LTS, RXJS, Redux, NodeJS (Karma & Jasmine advantageous)
  • Light working knowledge of back-end languages and technologies, including TypeScript, PHP,
  • NodeJS (Apollo server and NestJSadvantageous)
  • Working in an Agile environment (you will be part of a Scrum team)
  • Exposure to cloud environment with Working knowledge of GCP (Kubernetes, Docker, Cloud
  • Storage, Cloud Run, Cloud Functions, CloudSQL)
  • Automation experience (Jenkins pipelines, NodeJS, ShellJS)
  • Appreciation of User Experience, and the ability to wireframe web and mobile interfaces
  • Retail experience would be advantageous

Responsibilities

  • Plan, estimate and prioritize work within multiple sprints
  • Create technical specifications based on User Stories
  • Attend and contribute to scrum rituals
  • Write maintainable, performing code
  • Write and execute unit tests
  • Take part in code reviews of other team members
  • Mentor less experienced developers
  • Hands-on experience on solving cross-browser/compatibility issues
  • Debug and problem solve incidents

Desired Skills:

