Senior Java Developer

BOTH: Intermediate & Senior roles
Johannesburg – Fully Remote
From R300 – R700 Per Hour (Depending on experience)
Financial Services / Banking
Experience & Skills
- 5-7 years experience in Java Development
- Excellent understanding of Java 8+
- Knowledge of server application containers: Tomcat, Jetty, JBoss
- Good understanding of frameworks and libraries like JavaScript, jQuery, TypeScript, HTML, CSS
- Solid understanding of Object-Oriented Design and ability to properly apply general design patterns and paradigms
- Experience with scripting languages like Bash and/or Python
- Solid understanding of messaging protocol SOAP and REST
- Comfortable with stubbing tools like wire mock and/or hoverfly
- Familiar with Docker & Rancher
Technical Skills:
- Java 8+
- Tomcat, Jetty, JBoss
- Spring Boot / Spring Cloud
- Cloud-Native Java Architectures
- CI/CD pipelines in Jenkins
- Kubernetes / Docker
- Aggregated logging via an ELK stack
- Metrics via Prometheus/Grafana/Instana
- Tracing using Zipkin/Jaeger.
Desired Skills:
- Java 8
- Tomcat
- Jetty
- JBoss
- Spring Cloud
- CI/CD
- Kubernetes
- Docker
- ELK Stack
- Grafana
- Zipkin
- Python
- Hoverfly
- wiremock
- SOAP
- REST
- JavaScript
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development