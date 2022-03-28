Senior Java Developer

BOTH: Intermediate & Senior roles

Johannesburg – Fully Remote

From R300 – R700 Per Hour (Depending on experience)

Financial Services / Banking

Experience & Skills

5-7 years experience in Java Development

Excellent understanding of Java 8+

Knowledge of server application containers: Tomcat, Jetty, JBoss

Good understanding of frameworks and libraries like JavaScript, jQuery, TypeScript, HTML, CSS

Solid understanding of Object-Oriented Design and ability to properly apply general design patterns and paradigms

Experience with scripting languages like Bash and/or Python

Solid understanding of messaging protocol SOAP and REST

Comfortable with stubbing tools like wire mock and/or hoverfly

Familiar with Docker & Rancher

Technical Skills:

Java 8+

Tomcat, Jetty, JBoss

Spring Boot / Spring Cloud

Cloud-Native Java Architectures

CI/CD pipelines in Jenkins

Kubernetes / Docker

Aggregated logging via an ELK stack

Metrics via Prometheus/Grafana/Instana

Tracing using Zipkin/Jaeger.

Desired Skills:

Java 8

Tomcat

Jetty

JBoss

Spring Cloud

CI/CD

Kubernetes

Docker

ELK Stack

Grafana

Zipkin

Python

Hoverfly

wiremock

SOAP

REST

JavaScript

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

