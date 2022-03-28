Senior Java Developer

Mar 28, 2022

BOTH: Intermediate & Senior roles
Johannesburg – Fully Remote
From R300 – R700 Per Hour (Depending on experience)
Financial Services / Banking

Experience & Skills

  • 5-7 years experience in Java Development
  • Excellent understanding of Java 8+
  • Knowledge of server application containers: Tomcat, Jetty, JBoss
  • Good understanding of frameworks and libraries like JavaScript, jQuery, TypeScript, HTML, CSS
  • Solid understanding of Object-Oriented Design and ability to properly apply general design patterns and paradigms
  • Experience with scripting languages like Bash and/or Python
  • Solid understanding of messaging protocol SOAP and REST
  • Comfortable with stubbing tools like wire mock and/or hoverfly
  • Familiar with Docker & Rancher

Technical Skills:

  • Java 8+
  • Tomcat, Jetty, JBoss
  • Spring Boot / Spring Cloud
  • Cloud-Native Java Architectures
  • CI/CD pipelines in Jenkins
  • Kubernetes / Docker
  • Aggregated logging via an ELK stack
  • Metrics via Prometheus/Grafana/Instana
  • Tracing using Zipkin/Jaeger.

Desired Skills:

  • Java 8
  • Tomcat
  • Jetty
  • JBoss
  • Spring Cloud
  • CI/CD
  • Kubernetes
  • Docker
  • ELK Stack
  • Grafana
  • Zipkin
  • Python
  • Hoverfly
  • wiremock
  • SOAP
  • REST
  • JavaScript

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Learn more/Apply for this position