Senior Java Developer – Fairlands/ Remote – R950k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Large financial services conglomerate also known as one of South Africa’s “big five” banks is urgently looking for experienced Java Developers who are looking to take their careers to the next level.

You will provide IT expertise, advice and leadership in the design, creation, testing and documentation of new and enhanced applications and systems in accordance with agreed framework of programming standards

Technical skills Requirements

Preference will be given to applicants with the following skillset:

Solid experience in Java 8 or latest version

SOAP and Restful Services

OCEP

Microservices

Spring boot (highly advantageous)

Docker and container orchestration tools like Kubernetes

Red Hat Enterprise Linux (INT/QA/PROD environments)

GitLab CI/CD; Docker

Kafka

Maven, Gradle

CI/CD

NLP

Atlassian tools, Jira, Confluence

AWS (highly advantageous)

Agile Development Methodology

MySql Database Also have good knowledge in

Wildfly

Genetics Mesh

HA Proxy

