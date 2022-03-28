Senior Robotics Embedded Software Engineer

How you will make an impact:
- Design, implement, and verify operation of embedded software
- Analyze, create, and update requirements and procedures
- Solve problems, build products, and make a difference in the world
- To be successful in this role, you will need the following skills and experience:
Requirements:
Bachelor’s Degree or work equivalent, and 4+ years of experience with the following:
- Designing and implementing software/hardware systems
- Experience with Python and C/C++
- RTOS and embedded systems development (examples include Raspberry Pi, Arduino, Micro C, embedded Linux)
- Strong troubleshooting skills
- Demonstrated ability to adapt rapidly to changing circumstances and technology
- Must have excellent communication skills and attention to detail
- Demonstrated evidence of individually solving a challenging technical problem
- Passion for a job well done and an intrinsic interest in how things work