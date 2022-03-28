Senior Robotics Embedded Software Engineer

How you will make an impact:

Design, implement, and verify operation of embedded software

Analyze, create, and update requirements and procedures

Solve problems, build products, and make a difference in the world

To be successful in this role, you will need the following skills and experience:

Requirements:

Bachelor’s Degree or work equivalent, and 4+ years of experience with the following:

Designing and implementing software/hardware systems

Experience with Python and C/C++

RTOS and embedded systems development (examples include Raspberry Pi, Arduino, Micro C, embedded Linux)

Strong troubleshooting skills

Demonstrated ability to adapt rapidly to changing circumstances and technology

Must have excellent communication skills and attention to detail

Demonstrated evidence of individually solving a challenging technical problem

Passion for a job well done and an intrinsic interest in how things work

