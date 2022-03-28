Senior Robotics Embedded Software Engineer

Mar 28, 2022

How you will make an impact:

  • Design, implement, and verify operation of embedded software
  • Analyze, create, and update requirements and procedures
  • Solve problems, build products, and make a difference in the world
  • To be successful in this role, you will need the following skills and experience:

Requirements:
Bachelor’s Degree or work equivalent, and 4+ years of experience with the following:

  • Designing and implementing software/hardware systems
  • Experience with Python and C/C++
  • RTOS and embedded systems development (examples include Raspberry Pi, Arduino, Micro C, embedded Linux)
  • Strong troubleshooting skills
  • Demonstrated ability to adapt rapidly to changing circumstances and technology
  • Must have excellent communication skills and attention to detail
  • Demonstrated evidence of individually solving a challenging technical problem
  • Passion for a job well done and an intrinsic interest in how things work

