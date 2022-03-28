Senior Systems Analyst

A reputable client within the manufacturing industry, seeks to appoint an experienced and suitably qualified, Senior Systems Analyst SAP FI/CO to join their team based in Durban. The successful incumbent will be required to provide SAP FI/CO Systems Support and Configuration for all SAP modules. To manage systems projects, perform the required systems analysis for the projects/changes and control the related budget. To continuously improve SAP and support the SAP integration efforts when necessary. Supervision/Management of other staff member/s.

Job Duties

To provide SAP FI/CO Systems Support and configuration for all SAP modules

To manage system projects and changes as per the business requirement and control the related budget

Conduct the required systems analysis, create the business requirements document for the chosen solution

Perform the necessary SAP configuration and update SAP Notes and authorisations when required

Support the organizations integration requirements into SAP

Evaluate Vendor solutions/specifications/blueprints and test for quality before deployment

To assist with support requests related to other SAP modules and train the users when necessary

Supervision/managements of other staff member/s

Competencies

Strong SAP functional support experience – Config and Authorisations

Strong Project Management and problem-solving skills

Planning and organizing skills

Report writing

Negotiation skills

Goal orientated/ target driven

Customer centric

Innovative

Strong interpersonal skills

Attention to detail

Ability to work under pressure

Desired Skills:

3 Year Diploma or Degree in Information Technology/Information Systems/Business Informatics or Accounting –

SAP Certification –

Minimum 3 Years’ Experience managing projects or Implementing SAP solutions/systems –

Minimum 3 Years’ Experience as a SAP consultant or similar position –

Systems Support Experience Essential –

Advanced Excel experience –

Valid Driver’s License/Mobile phone/ and own motor vehicle Essential

