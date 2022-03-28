A reputable client within the manufacturing industry, seeks to appoint an experienced and suitably qualified, Senior Systems Analyst SAP FI/CO to join their team based in Durban. The successful incumbent will be required to provide SAP FI/CO Systems Support and Configuration for all SAP modules. To manage systems projects, perform the required systems analysis for the projects/changes and control the related budget. To continuously improve SAP and support the SAP integration efforts when necessary. Supervision/Management of other staff member/s.
Job Duties
- To provide SAP FI/CO Systems Support and configuration for all SAP modules
- To manage system projects and changes as per the business requirement and control the related budget
- Conduct the required systems analysis, create the business requirements document for the chosen solution
- Perform the necessary SAP configuration and update SAP Notes and authorisations when required
- Support the organizations integration requirements into SAP
- Evaluate Vendor solutions/specifications/blueprints and test for quality before deployment
- To assist with support requests related to other SAP modules and train the users when necessary
- Supervision/managements of other staff member/s
Competencies
- Strong SAP functional support experience – Config and Authorisations
- Strong Project Management and problem-solving skills
- Planning and organizing skills
- Report writing
- Negotiation skills
- Goal orientated/ target driven
- Customer centric
- Innovative
- Strong interpersonal skills
- Attention to detail
- Ability to work under pressure
Desired Skills:
- 3 Year Diploma or Degree in Information Technology/Information Systems/Business Informatics or Accounting –
- SAP Certification –
- Minimum 3 Years’ Experience managing projects or Implementing SAP solutions/systems –
- Minimum 3 Years’ Experience as a SAP consultant or similar position –
- Systems Support Experience Essential –
- Advanced Excel experience –
- Valid Driver’s License/Mobile phone/ and own motor vehicle Essential