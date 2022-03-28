Snr Data Engineer (Azure) – 2022_12 at Mediro ICT

A technology focussed data engineer will need to design, configure, develop and deploy data transformations.

This is a Remote role, with occasional office visits to the Rosebank office.

Send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

Develop ETL pipelines. The data transformations will be developed in Azure Databricks using Python and on Azure SQL using T-SQL and deployed using ARM templates

Combine and curate data in a central data lake

Serve data for application and analytics through a variety of technologies such as SQL, Server Synapse, CosmosDB and TSI

Build transformation pipelines into dimensions and facts and therefore a strong knowledge of standard BI concepts is mandatory

Build stream pipelines leverage IoT Hub, Event Hub, Databricks streaming and other Azure stream technologies.

Work in a fluid environment with changing requirements whilst maintaining absolute attention to detail.

Minimum Requirements

Formal qualifications:

An undergraduate qualification (Bachelor’s degree or equivalent) in the relevant IM discipline and/or Technical competencies and certification with relevant years of experience in a similar role.

Role-specific knowledge:

Data Lake

Data Modeling

Data Architecture

Azure Data Environment

Key Skills:

Phyton – Proficient

– Proficient PySpark – Proficient

– Proficient SQL – Competent

Solution Architecture – Competent

API Design – Competent

Containers – Competent

CI/CD – Competent

Azure Cloud – Competent

– Competent Data stream patterns and technology – Proficient

Data engineering design patterns – Competent

Mining data – Beneficialy

Specialist Areas:

Unstructured Data – Applies to /wiki/spaces/DAGDG/pages/[Phone Number Removed]; and any products that handles large scale data such as images.

Strong experience of building large scale file shipping and pipelines, ideally using Azure services such as AzCopy and Azure Data Lake. Experience of managing unstructured file meta-data, conversions, standardisation and related workflows. Experience of building analysis jobs that scale on technologies such as Databricks or Azure Batch.

Safety Knowledge:

Provides a consistent outstanding role model concerning safety practices with a deep understanding of the importance of safety

