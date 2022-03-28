Test Automation Engineer

Do you have extensive experience in Automation Testing?

If yes, you may stand a chance to work with a well known producer of luxury vehicles

Minimum Requirements:

Relevant Degree or National Diploma

Experience with Automation Tools, ISTQB or ISEB Certifications are advantageous.

Must have IT Development and Systems Knowledge

Key Qualities:

Experience with test automation tools (Selenium, SoapUI, Postman, HP UFT, etc.)

Designing test plans on software applications

Test planning, design and the creation of test data

Plan, design, create, execute and maintain test automation scripts

Desired Skills:

selenium

soapUI

postman

automation

