Test Automation Engineer

Mar 28, 2022

Do you have extensive experience in Automation Testing?
If yes, you may stand a chance to work with a well known producer of luxury vehicles

Minimum Requirements:

  • Relevant Degree or National Diploma
  • Experience with Automation Tools, ISTQB or ISEB Certifications are advantageous.
  • Must have IT Development and Systems Knowledge

Key Qualities:

  • Experience with test automation tools (Selenium, SoapUI, Postman, HP UFT, etc.)
  • Designing test plans on software applications
  • Test planning, design and the creation of test data
  • Plan, design, create, execute and maintain test automation scripts

Desired Skills:

  • selenium
  • soapUI
  • postman
  • automation

