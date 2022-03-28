Test Automation Engineer

Do you have extensive experience in Automation Testing?
If yes, you may stand a chance to work with a well known producer of luxury vehicles
Minimum Requirements:
- Relevant Degree or National Diploma
- Experience with Automation Tools, ISTQB or ISEB Certifications are advantageous.
- Must have IT Development and Systems Knowledge
Key Qualities:
- Experience with test automation tools (Selenium, SoapUI, Postman, HP UFT, etc.)
- Designing test plans on software applications
- Test planning, design and the creation of test data
- Plan, design, create, execute and maintain test automation scripts
Do not waste another second, Apply Now!
Desired Skills:
- selenium
- soapUI
- postman
- automation