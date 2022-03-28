UFT Automation Tester

We are looking for a UFT Automation Tester to join our Johannesburg based team. If you are looking for a new opportunity and have strong UFT experience, please get in contact.

Further details:

Relevant IT/ Testing Qualification

Level: Senior (or strong intermediate)

Location: Johannesburg

Contract position

Must have UFT experience

Automated Test Case Analysis & Development:

Review requirement / design specifications and manual test cases.

Ensure comprehensive test scenarios and accompanying data permutations to facilitate optimal test coverage.

Develop and maintain test automation scripts and utilities, including data extraction tools.

Code review to ensure consistent application of standards, logic and effective use of libraries and reusable aspects of the testware.

Ensure that the post-conditions and user-acceptance criteria for test cases are aligned.

Adhere to the test policy and strategy.

Create test coverage and traceability between requirements and test cases in the testing tools.

Deliver automated tests within the agreed timeframes.

Ensure that the Test Pack is reviewed by key stakeholders and that any feedback is incorporated into the testing process.

Automated Test Case Execution and Monitoring:

Prepare test data scenarios using the data extraction utilities.

Execute and monitor automated test sets.

Log Defects and manage to resolution.

Identify risks and issues and escalate early on.

Report on status and progress of the automated testing effort.

Manage test cases and data scenarios for reuse and inclusion in the relevant test suites.

Maintain the shared knowledge base.

