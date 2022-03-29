Angular Front-End Developer – e-commerce

Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree in computer science, computer engineering or similar.
- Experience implementing front-end and back-end JavaScript applications.
- e-Commerce experience
- Experience writing code that interacts with a complex back-end through RESTful APIs
- Excellent communication skills.
- Minimum 1-year previous work experience as an AngularJS developer, designing and developing user interfaces using AngularJS best practices.
- Proficient in Fully Responsive Web Applications
- Proficient in CSS, HTML, and writing cross-browser compatible code.
- Knowledge of JavaScript MV-VM/MVC frameworks, specifically including AngularJS.
- Excellent time management skills.
- Critical thinker and good problem-solver.
- Able to design, build and maintain high performance, reusable and reliable code and unit tests