AWS Developer

Role Purpose:

As a developer, you’ll be responsible for the creation of web and mobile applications on Amazon Web Services (AWS). You will collaborate with other developers to create solutions that meet business needs.

Qualifications

Minimum of 5 years of professional experience

Experience with Amazon Web Services and related technologies preferred.

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering or related field required

Minimum of 5 years of experience with the following technologies: AWS (Amazon Web Services), Microsoft Azure, and VMware virtualization.

Requirements

Develops and maintains mission-critical information extraction, analysis, and management systems

Translates loosely defined requirements into solutions.

Uses open-source technologies and tools to accomplish specific use cases encountered within the project.

As a Developer, you will focus on implementing one or more services that meet stated business needs. You will take ownership of the delivery of these solutions by coding, testing, and documenting solutions as needed.

Should be comfortable with JS (node, typescript), be able to create APIs with AWS and azure

Exposure to azure with Function apps

exposure to DB’s (MS SQL / NoSQL DBS)

