C# Developer

Senior C# Developers this one is for YOU!

We need a dynamic, innovative, and hard-working person to join the team.

To be successful, you need to be able to take on challenges with ease and you NEED to be able to work well under pressure.

This position is remote, please ensure you are equipped to work from home effectively.

Required Experience:

Minimum 5 years’ development experience

BSc Computer Science or similar.

C#

NET CORE

TSQL

HTML

CSS

JavaScript

jQuery

Angular

Vue

Written applications to the following e-mail: [Email Address Removed] or visit our website on [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

C#

Learn more/Apply for this position