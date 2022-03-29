C# Developer

Senior C# Developers this one is for YOU!
We need a dynamic, innovative, and hard-working person to join the team.
To be successful, you need to be able to take on challenges with ease and you NEED to be able to work well under pressure.
This position is remote, please ensure you are equipped to work from home effectively.
Required Experience:
- Minimum 5 years’ development experience
- BSc Computer Science or similar.
- C#
- NET CORE
- TSQL
- HTML
- CSS
- JavaScript
- jQuery
- Angular
- Vue
Written applications to the following e-mail: [Email Address Removed] or visit our website on [URL Removed]
Desired Skills:
