Conference looks back over 18 years of B-BBEE legislation

The B-BBEE Commission will be hosting its annual conference on 1 April 2022 under the theme “Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment, Quo Vadis?”.

The 2022 Annual B-BBEE Conference will be officially opened by an address from the deputy minister of trade, industry and competition, Nomalungelo Gina, and the keynote address will be made by the minister of human settlements, Mmamoloko Kubayi.

Through its oversight function as a regulator on B-BBEE, the B-BBEE Commission has, over time, noted achievements and challenges related to the implementation of the B-BBEE legislation since its promulgation in 2003. In light of the gains and challenges, the 2022 edition of the conference will reflect on progress, benefits, lessons learnt, and plans to drive economic empowerment to the next level.

“As we recount the gains and benefits of B-BBEE over an 18-year period, our consciousness should be directed towards further building a transformed economy; an economy that gives equal opportunities to all South Africans who wish to make a difference for the sake of our future,” says Gina.

“A good reflection will help us to robustly track initiatives and the impact towards achieving the fundamental constitutional right to equality. South Africa must be amongst the most equal societies in the world and meet the NDP goals. For this, we need all hands on the deck.”

In an effort to recognise entities who have added value in the transformation agenda utilising B-BBEE as an anchoring tool, the 2022 Conference will end with an award ceremony, which is intended to encourage voluntary compliance and recognise individuals and entities that make it a priority to promote, implement and advocate for B-BBEE.

The awards will be in the following categories:

* B-BBEE Acquiescent Award: This category recognises the entity that has adhered to the advice of the B-BBEE Commission and corrected conduct that appeared contrary to the B-BBEE Act.

* B-BBEE Diligentia Award: This category recognises government entities for the continued effort in conducting due diligence during their procurement processes to ensure B-BBEE compliance.

* B-BBEE Spearhead Award: This category recognises a citizen who widely promotes and advocates for B-BBEE.

* B-BBEE Shaper Award: This category recognises professionals that are instrumental in shaping systems and processes for B-BBEE implementation in South Africa and helped develop the B-BBEE Commission into a credible and effective regulatory entity to safeguard the objectives of the B-BBEE Act.

The conference will take place virtually at this link: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_knNbGFG7RlSnLjMXYnL_Og

Webinar ID: 913 3021 5306 Conference pass code: 184859