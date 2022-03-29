Data Engineer

Mar 29, 2022

Our client, true royalty within the Automotive space, is actively seeking a Data Engineer.

Sounds perfect for you? Keep reading!

Technical Requirements:

  • Very advanced in Databricks (Spark), MLflow & Hyperopt
  • Data Engineering
  • AZURE Solution Architecture
  • AZURE DevOps
  • Containerisation (Kubernetes/Docker)
  • Database (PostgreSQL)
  • Network/Security/Credential management
  • Expert Kafka experience and Knowledge

Tasks you will be performing:

  • Design, research, develop, analyse and suggest new concepts as well as strategies.
  • Lead and direct different cross-functional programs and projects of varied sizes and types concurrently
  • Manage ideas from design stage through implementation.
  • Manage and coordinate system upgrades/bug fixes and support with product testing.
  • Ensure to interpret business strategy and determine innovative solutions supporting strategy

Don’t delay, apply today!

Desired Skills:

  • spark
  • data engineering
  • azure
  • devops
  • kubernetes
  • docker
  • sql
  • kafka

