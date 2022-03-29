Data Engineer

Our client, true royalty within the Automotive space, is actively seeking a Data Engineer.

Sounds perfect for you? Keep reading!

Technical Requirements:

Very advanced in Databricks (Spark), MLflow & Hyperopt

Data Engineering

AZURE Solution Architecture

AZURE DevOps

Containerisation (Kubernetes/Docker)

Database (PostgreSQL)

Network/Security/Credential management

Expert Kafka experience and Knowledge

Tasks you will be performing:

Design, research, develop, analyse and suggest new concepts as well as strategies.

Lead and direct different cross-functional programs and projects of varied sizes and types concurrently

Manage ideas from design stage through implementation.

Manage and coordinate system upgrades/bug fixes and support with product testing.

Ensure to interpret business strategy and determine innovative solutions supporting strategy

