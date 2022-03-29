Our client, true royalty within the Automotive space, is actively seeking a Data Engineer.
Technical Requirements:
- Very advanced in Databricks (Spark), MLflow & Hyperopt
- Data Engineering
- AZURE Solution Architecture
- AZURE DevOps
- Containerisation (Kubernetes/Docker)
- Database (PostgreSQL)
- Network/Security/Credential management
- Expert Kafka experience and Knowledge
Tasks you will be performing:
- Design, research, develop, analyse and suggest new concepts as well as strategies.
- Lead and direct different cross-functional programs and projects of varied sizes and types concurrently
- Manage ideas from design stage through implementation.
- Manage and coordinate system upgrades/bug fixes and support with product testing.
- Ensure to interpret business strategy and determine innovative solutions supporting strategy
