Finance Systems Analyst

Key Responsibilities:

Managing and maintaining system integrity

Perform and correct all reconciliations on systems

Actively reassess and realign process to match modern best practice

Continuously develop the systems to satisfy business requirements and new processes

Training of users

Expanding the use of the systems within the business by being the ambassador of the product set

Keeping up to date with new developments and rolling these out to the business

Execute all month end and year end procedures on the systems

Building reports for the business requirements

Building dashboards and analysis for business requirements

Part of the team which oversees the entire global finance system function: this includes ledger revenue, payroll, AUM and expenses.

Risk & Compliance Responsibilities:

Adhering to the Code of Ethics and related policies, including personal account dealing, gifts market abuse etc

Ensuring Compliance training, declarations and relevant forms are completed on a timely basis

Ensuring that firm and client data and property, including IT data are properly protected

Reporting any possible and actual breaches, errors, complaints or conduct issues.

Reporting any suspicion that a client , investor, or employee maybe involved in laundering fraud or other crime such as market abuse.

Candidate Requirements:

Technical Knowledge and Experience: ? Degree with finance/business/computing orientation ? Minimum 5 years industry specific experience particularly overlapping ledger and investment systems ? Understand system controls and how to execute them ? Understand financial reporting systems and how to report from them ? Understand and use models built in finance System Skills: ? Oracle Fusion, PBCS, SQL, Revport, Qlik (ideally some exposure to all of these, but at a minimum exposure to one or two) Personal Attributes: ? Strong problem-solving ability, logical thinker and highly numerate ? Ability to work under pressure to strict timelines and manage multiple priorities ? Attention to detail and high level of accuracy ? Excellent interpersonal and communication skills – both verbal and written – able to engage with individuals at various levels ? Ability to multi-task effectively ? Analytical approach and an ability to apply this commercially ? Must be organised and able to prioritise duties and responsibilities ? Strong personality, self-assured, self-confident and assertive, confidence with diverse personalities, can-do attitude ? Able to work in a team ? A passion for change and a sense of real achievement based on deliveryo

