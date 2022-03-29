HRMS Systems Analyst

PLEASE NOTE THIS IS A CONTRACT POSITION

Matric Certificate with Mathematics passed at 50% / Mathematical Literacy 70%; and

Relevant Human Resources dipoma or degree.

Job Requirements:

Minimum five (5) years’ working experience as HR generalist in a medium to large organisation

Access Control and Time Attendance applications experience advantageous;

System Support experience advantageous;

Kronos system experience will be advantageous;

Advanced Microsoft Office;

Basic understanding of SQL language advantageous;

Knowledge and experience of system testing methodology; and

Training facilitation experience.

Project Support And Process Improvement: Provides project guidance and support for the development of new or revised modules in the Human Resources Information system, processes and related procedures. Assists in the implementation and communication plans. Drafts or revises related policies and procedures. Assigned lead responsibilities on an on-going basis for the maintenance and management of Human Resource Information Systems.

Process Improvement: Recommends process/customer service improvements, innovative solutions, policy changes and/or major variations from established policy that must be approved by appropriate leadership prior to implementation. Serves as a key liaison with third parties and other stakeholders (e.g. Payroll). Uses project management skills in managing projects. May provide overall project management for a given HR initiative.

Payroll support: Maintains job, position, and assignment data within the Payroll and HR Information Systems. Works with the Payroll team and Operations to maintain accuracy and currency of Human Resource remuneration, benefits, policies and procedures.

Data Access and Security Management: Manages access to Human Resources data by establishing access criteria and security policies and procedures, authorizing access in accordance with criteria and maintaining records of access authorizations and non-disclosure agreements. Provides direction to the HRMS team with regards to system security configuration and setup of individual access.

Systems Maintenance And Support: Develops plans and leads Operations on the testing and implementation of system upgrades and modifications. Works with the HRMS team and systems vendors to identify and implement upgrades. Ensures modifications and upgrades are successfully tested before implementation to the live environment. Reports systems issues to systems vendors and works with vendors to resolve the issues. Documents processes and results.

Producing Report and Queries: Utilizes standard reporting tools to write, maintain and support a variety of reports or queries. Assists in development of standard reports for ongoing customer needs. Helps maintain data integrity in systems by running queries and analysing data. Develops standard reports for ongoing customer needs and ad hoc queries as needed, working with Operations to identify information requirements.

Work Flow: Develops and documents work flow processes to create efficiency in the operation of HR Information Systems. Works with HRMS team to implement complex work flow processes.

Training: Plans and provides, or arranges training classes, for Operations as needed on the use of Human Resource Information Systems. Includes initial training for new users, training on new processes or training to groups on specific functionality. Develops user procedures, guidelines and documentation.

Strong English communication skills – verbal and written;

Able to translate tech speak in to user and business understanding;

Confidentiality, tact and discretion when dealing with people and data;

Attention to detail;

Analytical thinking and creative problem solving;

Decision making skills;

Prioritisation and time management skills;

Able to work under pressure and meet deadlines;

Able to follow directions;

Able to work cooperatively and proficiently both independently and in a team environment; and

Continual improvement mindset.

