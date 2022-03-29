iOS Mobile Developer

Are you sick of the long hours, low pay and micro management? Are you looking for a new job where you can work at your own pace with a great team in an environment that values quality above all else? My client is looking to add an iOS Mobile Developer to their team!

You will be working on the latest iOS mobile applications for our clients, using the latest technologies and tools to develop these.

Requirements:

Expertise in Swift and Objective-C programming

Strong knowledge of iOS development technologies.

Knowledge of application architecture and requirements.

Mobile Web Development.

iOS is the ultimate mobile development environment that allows building rich, interactive applications.

Develop, test, and maintain the deployed application software with high quality

Collaborate with product managers and designers to ensure a successful, high-quality product and great user experience

Analyze, maintain and enhance existing applications and troubleshoot issues with efficiency.

Perform accurate development estimation

Produce technical specifications and designs. Participate in new business development through ideation, prototype development, and project estimates

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field required

Strong background in iOS and/or Objective C programming.

4+ years of proven experience as an iOS developer.

Desired Skills:

Swift

IOS

Objective-C

Mobile Web Development

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

