Our client who specializes in the agriculture sector is seeking a IT Engineer (systems) within the Kirkwood region.

Duties include, but are not limited to:

Act as Systems Champion for production systems

Provide software (NoSoft) support to end users

Investigate new software system improvements

Provide training on production software systems

Provide troubleshooting & configuration of packhouse hardware (Raspberry PI’s/PDT’s/Scales/Printers)

Provide first & second line workstation end user, desktop & peripheral support, installation and configuration

Provide support with infrastructure projects

Assist IT Engineer (Servers & Networks) with IT operations

Provide support on telephone system for end users (3CX)

Provide active troubleshooting support

Assist with implementation and maintenance of network infrastructure

Network monitoring (PRTG)

Position requirements as follows:

Grade 12 as per the national senior certificate requirements (Umalusi endorsed)

A relevant B-Degree (M+3) at a recognized and SAQA accredited university, preferable a bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or equivalent will be advantageous

3-5 years’ experience in generalist IT practice, with solid exposure to Packhouse Production Systems

General understanding of the fruit agricultural industry

Should you want to apply for the position, please send through your CV and qualifications to the following email address and use the reference number for the position as the subject of the email

Email: [Email Address Removed]

Should you not get an email from us within 2 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

Operating system installation

Server hardware

Hardware Installation

Hardware management

Installation software

PC installation

PC maintenance

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

