Reference: JC52624
Our client who specializes in the agriculture sector is seeking a IT Engineer (systems) within the Kirkwood region.
Duties include, but are not limited to:
- Act as Systems Champion for production systems
- Provide software (NoSoft) support to end users
- Investigate new software system improvements
- Provide training on production software systems
- Provide troubleshooting & configuration of packhouse hardware (Raspberry PI’s/PDT’s/Scales/Printers)
- Provide first & second line workstation end user, desktop & peripheral support, installation and configuration
- Provide support with infrastructure projects
- Assist IT Engineer (Servers & Networks) with IT operations
- Provide support on telephone system for end users (3CX)
- Provide active troubleshooting support
- Assist with implementation and maintenance of network infrastructure
- Network monitoring (PRTG)
Position requirements as follows:
- Grade 12 as per the national senior certificate requirements (Umalusi endorsed)
- A relevant B-Degree (M+3) at a recognized and SAQA accredited university, preferable a bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or equivalent will be advantageous
- 3-5 years’ experience in generalist IT practice, with solid exposure to Packhouse Production Systems
- General understanding of the fruit agricultural industry
Should you want to apply for the position, please send through your CV and qualifications to the following email address and use the reference number for the position as the subject of the email
Email: [Email Address Removed]
Should you not get an email from us within 2 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful
Desired Skills:
- Operating system installation
- Server hardware
- Hardware Installation
- Hardware management
- Installation software
- PC installation
- PC maintenance
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years