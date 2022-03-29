Mobile Developer

Experience

3-5 years’ proven experience in software development

Experience in the following development languages:

Minimum



3-5+ years solid Android software development experience





Java & Kotlin development Experience





Android 5+ expertise; Android Studio expertise





Knowledge of new Google API’s and libraries in deprecation, and conversion solution





Experience in using 3rd party libraries.





Experience and good understanding of push notifications and submitting apps to store.





Huawei HMS Ecosystem exposure an advantage

Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Higher Diploma in Information Technology – IT Engineering or Information Technology – Computer Science

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

KnowledgeMin:Must have detailed knowledge of:

JavaScript, JSON, HTML5, CSS, NodeJS

Maven

Altlassian products, Confluence

Bitbucket & Git

Springboot & Microservices

Microosoft SQL Server

SQL

IT systems development processes (SDLC)

Application development

Standards and governance

Agile development life cycle

Testing practices

Ideal:Knowledge of:

Original app published in store

Public Github

Capacitor, React Native, Ionic, Flutter Exposure

Continues Integration.

Docker and supporting technologies

Cordova & Hybrid app development experience

UML

Systems analysis and design

System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)

Solid understanding of: Banking systems environment

Banking business model

Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

Object Orientated Development environment (i.e. Java, Spring Framework, JBoss, Hibernate)

Skills

Communications Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Analytical Skills

Problem solving skills

Competencies

Adhering to Principles and Values

Analysing

Applying Expertise and Technology

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations



