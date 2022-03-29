Mobile Developer

Experience
- 3-5 years’ proven experience in software development
- Experience in the following development languages:
- Minimum
- 3-5+ years solid Android software development experience
- Java & Kotlin development Experience
- Android 5+ expertise; Android Studio expertise
- Knowledge of new Google API’s and libraries in deprecation, and conversion solution
- Experience in using 3rd party libraries.
- Experience and good understanding of push notifications and submitting apps to store.
- Huawei HMS Ecosystem exposure an advantage
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
- Higher Diploma in Information Technology – IT Engineering or Information Technology – Computer Science
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology
KnowledgeMin:Must have detailed knowledge of:
- JavaScript, JSON, HTML5, CSS, NodeJS
- Maven
- Altlassian products, Confluence
- Bitbucket & Git
- Springboot & Microservices
- Microosoft SQL Server
- SQL
- IT systems development processes (SDLC)
- Application development
- Standards and governance
- Agile development life cycle
- Testing practices
Ideal:Knowledge of:
- Original app published in store
- Public Github
- Capacitor, React Native, Ionic, Flutter Exposure
- Continues Integration.
- Docker and supporting technologies
- Cordova & Hybrid app development experience
- UML
- Systems analysis and design
- System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)
- Solid understanding of: Banking systems environment
- Banking business model
- Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
- Object Orientated Development environment (i.e. Java, Spring Framework, JBoss, Hibernate)
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Analytical Skills
- Problem solving skills
Competencies
- Adhering to Principles and Values
- Analysing
- Applying Expertise and Technology
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.
You can visit our website for more vacancies: [URL Removed] / Facebook page @wePlace / LinkedIn [URL Removed]