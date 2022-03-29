My Smart City helps improve service delivery

South African citizens logging service delivery issues with My Smart City (MSC) have seen a three- to four-fold improvement in turnaround times in major metropolitans across the country.

“MSC has reported a three- to fourfold improvement in resolving service delivery issues like water outages, broken traffic lights, potholes, and power outages reported on the platform. These stats prove that My Smart City is making great strides in tackling service delivery issues that citizens are wrestling with,” says Joao Zoio, CEO of Acumen Software.

Improved resolution of service delivery issues is partly due to the free, privately funded platform investing in a dedicated dispatch centre. The dispatch team ensures logged issues on the MSC platform go through the correct channels and make follow-ups on behalf of citizens.

All pending faults are expedited by the dispatch centre ensuring that nothing slips through the cracks.

“Many historical systems are voids and pacifiers where service delivery complaints and issues get lost, buried and forgotten. MSC escalates and pushes for the resolution of service delivery challenges through our dispatch centre,” says Zoio.

MSC has created an environment where citizens stand together, and effect change in their cities through “crowd pushing”. More than 27 000 citizens are tracking their logged issues in realtime from the MSC platform.

“We have developed a free-to-use platform using private equity funding to give all of us a voice in the repair and maintenance of our cities. The easy-to-use and transparent platform promotes accountability through technology,” says Kennedy Mogotsi, chief operating officer of Acumen Software.