PHP Developer

Mar 29, 2022

We have an amazing opportunity for a Senior PHP Developer in Johannesburg!

We require a candidate with experience using:

  • PHP
  • Laravel
  • React JS
  • Vue JS
  • HTML5
  • MySQL
  • CSS3
  • Visual Basics
  • C++
  • SQL
  • Java,
  • Python2.7
  • Linux (scientific Linux)
  • QT
  • J-Query
  • JavaScript
  • Bootstrap
  • REST and SOAP services

