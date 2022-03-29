PHP Developer

We have an amazing opportunity for a Senior PHP Developer in Johannesburg!

We require a candidate with experience using:

PHP

Laravel

React JS

Vue JS

HTML5

MySQL

CSS3

Visual Basics

C++

SQL

Java,

Python2.7

Linux (scientific Linux)

QT

J-Query

JavaScript

Bootstrap

REST and SOAP services

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or alternatively you can visit our website [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

PHP

Laravel

Learn more/Apply for this position