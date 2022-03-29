Project Manager IT

3 MONTHS CONTRACT

MUST BE ABLE TO START ON THE 04TH APRIL

Qualifications / Experience

Relevant IT / Business Degree / Experience

Prince II certification will be a huge advantage, PM Bok or other also acceptable.

5+ years IT Project Management working experience

Experience in the IT Governance, Document Management and Business Analysis experience will be a huge advantage

Duties and Responsibilities:

Programme / Snr Project Management for Software and Infrastructure Development Projects

You are the Senior Programme / Change Manager and are accountable for the overall (A-Z) delivery of the project,

You are accountable for the project governance, e.g., scope /Project Plan / risks / Issues / decisions including escalations where necessary

You own the project documentation

Scope / PID

Project budget (as per proposal / once off fees billing plan)

Master Project plan, including the sub plans done by BU’s or sub-project owners/PM

Project registers e.g. risks/issues/decisions/change deviation / change control

Close-out requirements

Handover to Operations pack

Sign-off docs/certificates

Lessons learnt

Proof of invoicing

You are accountable for the project RAG

On-time

In-Budget (as per the proposal/PO values)

Quality – Risks / Issue Management

Overall Project RAG

You lead the Steering committee meeting unless the client Sponsor/ project owner commits to chairing the meetings as agreed in your project kick-off meeting

You are accountable for the minutes, progress dashboards, governance registers

You must lead the various project daily stand-up and or weekly projects meetings (E.g., All sub project managers / co-ordinators working in respect BU’s feedback to you)

You facilitate the various technical of delivery planning workshops

Project record management for audit purposes

Including project registration

Driving the creation of the billing plans to get the SAP contract done

Ensuring the that

Master Service contract is concluded and signed by both customer and the company

BU Service schedule are concluded for inclusion in the handover to ops

General:

Ability to work in team and individually

Self-starter with ability to manage client and project independently

Corporate Demeanour

Preference for SA born EE Candidates in Gauteng, All SA born candidates may apply

Initial 3 Month Project

Required to on the clients’ sites for at least ±2 per week

Desired Skills:

Project Management

Prince 2

PMBOK

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

