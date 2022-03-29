Project Manager IT

Mar 29, 2022

3 MONTHS CONTRACT
MUST BE ABLE TO START ON THE 04TH APRIL
Qualifications / Experience

  • Relevant IT / Business Degree / Experience
  • Prince II certification will be a huge advantage, PM Bok or other also acceptable.
  • 5+ years IT Project Management working experience
  • Experience in the IT Governance, Document Management and Business Analysis experience will be a huge advantage

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Programme / Snr Project Management for Software and Infrastructure Development Projects
  • You are the Senior Programme / Change Manager and are accountable for the overall (A-Z) delivery of the project,
  • You are accountable for the project governance, e.g., scope /Project Plan / risks / Issues / decisions including escalations where necessary
  • You own the project documentation
  • Scope / PID
  • Project budget (as per proposal / once off fees billing plan)
  • Master Project plan, including the sub plans done by BU’s or sub-project owners/PM
  • Project registers e.g. risks/issues/decisions/change deviation / change control
  • Close-out requirements
  • Handover to Operations pack
  • Sign-off docs/certificates
  • Lessons learnt
  • Proof of invoicing
  • You are accountable for the project RAG
  • On-time
  • In-Budget (as per the proposal/PO values)
  • Quality – Risks / Issue Management
  • Overall Project RAG
  • You lead the Steering committee meeting unless the client Sponsor/ project owner commits to chairing the meetings as agreed in your project kick-off meeting
  • You are accountable for the minutes, progress dashboards, governance registers
  • You must lead the various project daily stand-up and or weekly projects meetings (E.g., All sub project managers / co-ordinators working in respect BU’s feedback to you)
  • You facilitate the various technical of delivery planning workshops
  • Project record management for audit purposes
  • Including project registration
  • Driving the creation of the billing plans to get the SAP contract done
  • Ensuring the that
  • Master Service contract is concluded and signed by both customer and the company
  • BU Service schedule are concluded for inclusion in the handover to ops

General:

  • Ability to work in team and individually
  • Self-starter with ability to manage client and project independently
  • Corporate Demeanour
  • Preference for SA born EE Candidates in Gauteng, All SA born candidates may apply
  • Initial 3 Month Project

Required to on the clients’ sites for at least ±2 per week

Desired Skills:

  • Project Management
  • Prince 2
  • PMBOK

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

