Project Manager IT

3 MONTHS CONTRACT
MUST BE ABLE TO START ON THE 04TH APRIL
Qualifications / Experience
- Relevant IT / Business Degree / Experience
- Prince II certification will be a huge advantage, PM Bok or other also acceptable.
- 5+ years IT Project Management working experience
- Experience in the IT Governance, Document Management and Business Analysis experience will be a huge advantage
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Programme / Snr Project Management for Software and Infrastructure Development Projects
- You are the Senior Programme / Change Manager and are accountable for the overall (A-Z) delivery of the project,
- You are accountable for the project governance, e.g., scope /Project Plan / risks / Issues / decisions including escalations where necessary
- You own the project documentation
- Scope / PID
- Project budget (as per proposal / once off fees billing plan)
- Master Project plan, including the sub plans done by BU’s or sub-project owners/PM
- Project registers e.g. risks/issues/decisions/change deviation / change control
- Close-out requirements
- Handover to Operations pack
- Sign-off docs/certificates
- Lessons learnt
- Proof of invoicing
- You are accountable for the project RAG
- On-time
- In-Budget (as per the proposal/PO values)
- Quality – Risks / Issue Management
- Overall Project RAG
- You lead the Steering committee meeting unless the client Sponsor/ project owner commits to chairing the meetings as agreed in your project kick-off meeting
- You are accountable for the minutes, progress dashboards, governance registers
- You must lead the various project daily stand-up and or weekly projects meetings (E.g., All sub project managers / co-ordinators working in respect BU’s feedback to you)
- You facilitate the various technical of delivery planning workshops
- Project record management for audit purposes
- Including project registration
- Driving the creation of the billing plans to get the SAP contract done
- Ensuring the that
- Master Service contract is concluded and signed by both customer and the company
- BU Service schedule are concluded for inclusion in the handover to ops
General:
- Ability to work in team and individually
- Self-starter with ability to manage client and project independently
- Corporate Demeanour
- Preference for SA born EE Candidates in Gauteng, All SA born candidates may apply
- Initial 3 Month Project
Required to on the clients’ sites for at least ±2 per week
Desired Skills:
- Project Management
- Prince 2
- PMBOK
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma