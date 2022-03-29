Senior Software Application Developer (SharePoint,

Requirements:
As a Senior Software Application Developer, you’ll be responsible for creating and developing custom software solutions using the Microsoft stack. You will create web applications that are designed to improve efficiency within an organization by streamlining processes, automating repetitive tasks or improving business performance.
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field
- Experience developing SharePoint [Phone Number Removed]; and MOSS 2007.
- Five years of experience in SharePoint development with a strong background in business processes and site/list architecture preferred.
- Experience developing Microsoft Office 365.
Requirements
- Serve as lead, go-to and SME for SharePoint Online
- Provide technical expertise and platform knowledge to support new and existing developments in the O365 space, both internally and externally
- Provide direction, guidance, and oversight to 2 team members
- Maintain the relationship between the client (Product Owner, business representatives) and the support team together with the team Project Manager
- Manage a visible backlog of work for the client
- Interact with business to secure new work for the backlog in a regular fashion
- Prepare and deliver reports and presentations
- SharePoint [Phone Number Removed]; and MOSS 2007 experience a plus
- Knowledge around related O365 products such as Teams, Yammer, Power BI, Stream, etc a plus
- Provide technical support and analysis to identify, investigate, and resolve technical issues via Teams, email, telephone, and Whatsapp
- Manage support cases under a strict SLA
- Ensure problem ownership, adherence to contractual SLAs and the correct administration of support cases
- Promote end user satisfaction and the efficient resolution of support cases
- ServiceNow CSM experience a plus
- Write and execute PowerShell scripts
- Troubleshoot and develop technical solutions relating to the O365 space
- Primarily SharePoint Online, Power Apps and Power Automate
- Plan for and lead kick-offs, workshops, UAT sessions, etc
- Communicate technical information, both written and verbal, effectively to clients of varying technical experience
- Prepare technical and functional documentation for software development projects
- Javascript and CSS experience a plus
- Certifications: some combination of Microsoft 365, Power Platform, Microsoft Teams, Office 365
- Certifications need to be up to date I believe we have contractual obligations to Exxaro in terms of certifications
- Application of Agile Methodology in software development and remediation activities