Senior Software Application Developer (SharePoint,

Requirements:

As a Senior Software Application Developer, you’ll be responsible for creating and developing custom software solutions using the Microsoft stack. You will create web applications that are designed to improve efficiency within an organization by streamlining processes, automating repetitive tasks or improving business performance.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field

Experience developing SharePoint [Phone Number Removed]; and MOSS 2007.

Five years of experience in SharePoint development with a strong background in business processes and site/list architecture preferred.

Experience developing Microsoft Office 365.

Requirements

Serve as lead, go-to and SME for SharePoint Online

Provide technical expertise and platform knowledge to support new and existing developments in the O365 space, both internally and externally

Provide direction, guidance, and oversight to 2 team members

Maintain the relationship between the client (Product Owner, business representatives) and the support team together with the team Project Manager

Manage a visible backlog of work for the client

Interact with business to secure new work for the backlog in a regular fashion

Prepare and deliver reports and presentations

SharePoint [Phone Number Removed]; and MOSS 2007 experience a plus

Knowledge around related O365 products such as Teams, Yammer, Power BI, Stream, etc a plus

Provide technical support and analysis to identify, investigate, and resolve technical issues via Teams, email, telephone, and Whatsapp

Manage support cases under a strict SLA

Ensure problem ownership, adherence to contractual SLAs and the correct administration of support cases

Promote end user satisfaction and the efficient resolution of support cases

ServiceNow CSM experience a plus

Write and execute PowerShell scripts

Troubleshoot and develop technical solutions relating to the O365 space

Primarily SharePoint Online, Power Apps and Power Automate

Plan for and lead kick-offs, workshops, UAT sessions, etc

Communicate technical information, both written and verbal, effectively to clients of varying technical experience

Prepare technical and functional documentation for software development projects

Javascript and CSS experience a plus

Certifications: some combination of Microsoft 365, Power Platform, Microsoft Teams, Office 365

Certifications need to be up to date I believe we have contractual obligations to Exxaro in terms of certifications

Application of Agile Methodology in software development and remediation activities

