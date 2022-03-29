As a Senior Software Engineer, you’ll be responsible for building and maintaining our systems. You will be responsible for the development of software that is used to store and process data on a daily basis across all departments within the company. You will be working in an agile environment where you’re required to work as part of a team and help meet project deadlines.
Requirements
- At least 7 years of work-related experience as a Software Engineer or Software Developer
- Ability to develop software in C#, Java, and other programming languages (polyglots preferred)
- Excellent knowledge of relational databases, SQL, and ORM technologies (EF, NHibernate)
- Knowledge of NoSQL databases such as Redis, Riak, MongoDB, and others.
- Experience developing web applications, with a good understanding of how the web works
- Proven experience in high-scale applications and an understanding of the practices and approaches that are employed in scaling applications are beneficial.
- Experience with unit testing, knowledge of applying test-driven development beneficial
- Understanding DevOps principles and how to apply them is practically beneficial.
- Experience in cloud services preferred – AWS, Azure.
- Experience with containerization (Docker/Kubernetes) is highly beneficial.
- Experience working with agile methodologies
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or related field requiredAt least seven years of experience in software development
Desired Skills:
- Agile
- scaling applications
- unit testing
- DevOps principles
- cloud services
- AWS
- Azure
- containerization
- Docker
- Kubernetes
- agile methodologies
- C#
- Java
- Polyglots
- SQL
- ORM
- NoSQL
- Redis
- Riak
- MongoDB
- web applications
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree