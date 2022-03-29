Senior Software Engineer

As a Senior Software Engineer, you’ll be responsible for building and maintaining our systems. You will be responsible for the development of software that is used to store and process data on a daily basis across all departments within the company. You will be working in an agile environment where you’re required to work as part of a team and help meet project deadlines.

Requirements

At least 7 years of work-related experience as a Software Engineer or Software Developer

Ability to develop software in C#, Java, and other programming languages (polyglots preferred)

Excellent knowledge of relational databases, SQL, and ORM technologies (EF, NHibernate)

Knowledge of NoSQL databases such as Redis, Riak, MongoDB, and others.

Experience developing web applications, with a good understanding of how the web works

Proven experience in high-scale applications and an understanding of the practices and approaches that are employed in scaling applications are beneficial.

Experience with unit testing, knowledge of applying test-driven development beneficial

Understanding DevOps principles and how to apply them is practically beneficial.

Experience in cloud services preferred – AWS, Azure.

Experience with containerization (Docker/Kubernetes) is highly beneficial.

Experience working with agile methodologies

Qualifications

Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or related field required

Desired Skills:

Agile

scaling applications

unit testing

DevOps principles

cloud services

AWS

Azure

containerization

Docker

Kubernetes

agile methodologies

C#

Java

Polyglots

SQL

ORM

NoSQL

Redis

Riak

MongoDB

web applications

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

