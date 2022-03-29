SNR Business Analyst

Business Analyst with relevant tertiary qualification/ Business Analysis certification and minimum 7 years’ experience in the Financial Services Industry (preferably short term insurance), required to act as liaison between the business and technical development teams for a Financial Service Provider based in Centurion.

Minimum requirements:

Tertiary qualification essential – IT or related

Business Analysis qualification/certification essential

Minimum 7 years relevant experience as a Business Analyst within the Financial Services Industry essential

Experience in the short term insurance industry required

Strong presentation and communication skills essential

Responsibilities:

Act as liaison between the business and technical development teams

Ensure business requirements are understood and translated into system and process functionality

Work with all stakeholders from all Business Units (internal and external) and related 3rd parties to gather, record and test user requirements for new and existing technology initiatives and changes to processes and systems

Conduct business analysis in line with business requirements

Collaboration – build and maintain relationships with all stakeholders

Desired Skills:

Business Analyst

business analysis

financial services

insurance

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

