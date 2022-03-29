Solutions Architect

Mar 29, 2022

Do you have extensive experience in Azure?

If yes, you may stand a chance to work with a well known producer of luxury vehicles.

Our Client seeks a Solutions Architect to join their dynamic team.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Expert knowledge in Solution Architecture within Cloud based environment – specifically within AZURE.
  • Containerisation (Kubernetes/Docker)
  • Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. (Industrial Engineering) or relevant equivalent.

Key Qualities:

  • Will guide and architect within the platform space – setting up best practices, guiding principles, governance templates as well as monitoring and operations establishment.
  • Will be responsible for all team coordination and technical support and technical guidance.
  • Overall responsibility of data platform space
  • Design and model solutions for customer innovation and experience.
  • Perform with innovation development groups to conduct insights as well as design outputs to their work.
  • Manage and evaluate innovation pipeline assisting strategic decision-making and Go-to-Market process.
  • Design, research, develop, analyse and suggest new concepts as well as strategies.
  • Lead and direct different cross-functional programs and projects of varied sizes and types concurrently.

Do not waste another second, Apply Now!

Desired Skills:

  • azure
  • container
  • Docker
  • kubernetes

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position