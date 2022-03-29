Solutions Architect

Do you have extensive experience in Azure?

If yes, you may stand a chance to work with a well known producer of luxury vehicles.

Our Client seeks a Solutions Architect to join their dynamic team.

Minimum Requirements:

Expert knowledge in Solution Architecture within Cloud based environment – specifically within AZURE.

Containerisation (Kubernetes/Docker)

Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. (Industrial Engineering) or relevant equivalent.

Key Qualities:

Will guide and architect within the platform space – setting up best practices, guiding principles, governance templates as well as monitoring and operations establishment.

Will be responsible for all team coordination and technical support and technical guidance.

Overall responsibility of data platform space

Design and model solutions for customer innovation and experience.

Perform with innovation development groups to conduct insights as well as design outputs to their work.

Manage and evaluate innovation pipeline assisting strategic decision-making and Go-to-Market process.

Design, research, develop, analyse and suggest new concepts as well as strategies.

Lead and direct different cross-functional programs and projects of varied sizes and types concurrently.

Do not waste another second, Apply Now!

Desired Skills:

azure

container

Docker

kubernetes

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

