Do you have extensive experience in Azure?
If yes, you may stand a chance to work with a well known producer of luxury vehicles.
Our Client seeks a Solutions Architect to join their dynamic team.
Minimum Requirements:
- Expert knowledge in Solution Architecture within Cloud based environment – specifically within AZURE.
- Containerisation (Kubernetes/Docker)
- Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. (Industrial Engineering) or relevant equivalent.
Key Qualities:
- Will guide and architect within the platform space – setting up best practices, guiding principles, governance templates as well as monitoring and operations establishment.
- Will be responsible for all team coordination and technical support and technical guidance.
- Overall responsibility of data platform space
- Design and model solutions for customer innovation and experience.
- Perform with innovation development groups to conduct insights as well as design outputs to their work.
- Manage and evaluate innovation pipeline assisting strategic decision-making and Go-to-Market process.
- Design, research, develop, analyse and suggest new concepts as well as strategies.
- Lead and direct different cross-functional programs and projects of varied sizes and types concurrently.
Apply Now!
