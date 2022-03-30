Data Engineer at First National Bank

- Minimum Qualification – Bachelors Degree in Computer Science, Engineering or Information Systems
- Experience – 3 to 5 years in Extract, Transform and Load (ETL) of data from source systems or experience in data integration for consumption use cases
Duties:
- Control expenditure and identify process improvements to contain and reduce costs
- Manage acquisition, consumption and deployment of data for operational use
- Provide required support in designing and developing systems and solutions
- Contribute to business analysis processes
- Manage data and system integration and testing
- Conduct research on architectural systems
- Develop, encourage and nurture collaborative relationships across area of specialisation
- Participate in planned activities that are appropriate for own development
- Build working relationships across teams and functional lines to enhance work delivery, collaboration and innovation
Desired Skills:
- Big data
- Data engineering
- Data Modeling
- Ab Initio
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Banking
- 2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree