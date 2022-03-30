Data Engineer at First National Bank

Mar 30, 2022

  • Minimum Qualification – Bachelors Degree in Computer Science, Engineering or Information Systems
  • Experience – 3 to 5 years in Extract, Transform and Load (ETL) of data from source systems or experience in data integration for consumption use cases

Duties:

  • Control expenditure and identify process improvements to contain and reduce costs
  • Manage acquisition, consumption and deployment of data for operational use
  • Provide required support in designing and developing systems and solutions
  • Contribute to business analysis processes
  • Manage data and system integration and testing
  • Conduct research on architectural systems
  • Develop, encourage and nurture collaborative relationships across area of specialisation
  • Participate in planned activities that are appropriate for own development
  • Build working relationships across teams and functional lines to enhance work delivery, collaboration and innovation

Desired Skills:

  • Big data
  • Data engineering
  • Data Modeling
  • Ab Initio

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Banking
  • 2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

