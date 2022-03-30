Database Administrator and Cloud Engineer (Remote)

Avenu Tech is a niche fintech, with headquarters in the US and the Dev team in SA. We combine exceptional technology, talent, best practices and strategic relationships with game-changing solutions.

With cloud services taking over the industry, we are looking for a strong Engineer who has considerable experience in database admin and migration to AWS, to lead this exciting in-house project! The DBA/Cloud Engineer will work as a key player of the team in supporting, designing, and building a highly scalable cloud environment, as well as the design, support and admin for systems databases.

In addition, you get to work within a close-knit team who have a passion for innovative technology and a drive to grow the business to new heights, from the comfort of your own home!

Job Requirements:

South African ID or valid RSA Work Permit

Relevant IT related qualification

Minimum 3 years’ experience in database admin experience with technologies such as MySQL / MS SQL / PostgresSQL

Minimum 2 years’ experience in Linux admin and troubleshooting experience

Cloud experience with technologies such as AWS

Experience with migrations from on-prem to cloud advantageous.

Duties & Responsibilities:

Manage daily operations, processes, and projects relating database infrastructure.

Attend to tickets in queue and resolve them in a timely manner.

Respond and assist internal clients with any technical enquiries.

Install, upgrade, and manage databases

Manage database security and access control

Create automation for repeating database tasks

Work with the Technical Operations team to setup monitoring, alerting, graphing for database systems

Create and manage database reports, visualizations, and dashboards.

Administration and basic/advanced troubleshooting MySQL, MariaDB, PostgresDB and MSSQL databases – both on premise and ‘cloud’.

Investigate any abnormalities in capacity resources, identify the cause and resolve the issue without affecting any other processes.

Use CLI/GUI tools to troubleshoot and navigate issues.

Troubleshoot replication errors

Monitoring database error logs, slow query logs

Participate and contribute to Technical Operations department efforts. (Stability, security, automation, etc.).

Contribute and assist in creating/deploying new VM environments.

Contribute and assist in creating/deploying new Physical environments.

Advanced knowledge and administration of databases. (MySQL / MS SQL / PostgresSQL / MariaDB)

Database backups, replication, failover and disaster recovery planning.

High Availability planning.

Contribute and implement secure and stable database environments. (MySQL / MS SQL / PostgresSQL / MariaDB)

Data Architecture

Implement standards and best practices

Query and performance tuning

Information Life Cycle Management

Roadmap planning

Participate in 24×7 on-call rotation.

Acknowledge and respond to any Alerts.

Escalate if necessary.

Ensure the least amount of down time for any service, application, database and any hardware equipment.

What sets Avenu Tech apart from your average Joe workplace? We believe in fostering healthy relationships, along with trust and value for our employees.

Benefits offered to employees include above market related base salaries, health cover, risk cover, provident contribution, paid leave and additional Responsible Paid Time Off.

