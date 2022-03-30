Employers urged to use government’s ESSA for recruitment

Employment and Labour Deputy Minister Boitumelo Moloi is encouraging employers to use the Department’s Employment Services of South Africa system (ESSA) to recruit workers.

Moloi, speaking at a Department of Employment and Labour’s advocacy session with stakeholders, describes the Department’s ESSA system as credible and user-friendly in allowing employers to recruit.

“Employers could further be assisted as the Department also offers counselling to job seekers. We need employers to be friends with us,” she says.

ESSA is an online recruitment service of the Department of Employment and Labour, available to all South African citizens. Individuals can register as a job seeker on the Public Employment Services (PES) branch system.

The online portal is created for prospective job applicants to register and create their profiles (CV/resume), view vacancies, and review their CV.