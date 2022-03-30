Frontend Developer at Sabenza IT

We are looking for an amazing Frontend Developer to join our client. They are one of the biggest names in the industry and service most Industries.

As a Frontend Developer, you’ll be responsible for the design and development of new features on websites. You will use HTML5/CSS3/SASS to create highly interactive user experiences that are responsive across all devices. You will also work with UX designers to develop wireframes, UI designs, and visual mockups using Sketch or Photoshop.

Requirements

Develop new user-facing features

Build reusable code and libraries for future use

Ensure the technical feasibility of UI/UX designs

Optimize application for maximum speed and scalability

Collaborate with other team members and stakeholders to ensure

Support the business development team by understanding pain points and providing solutions

Maintain and work with production environments hosting web applications

Strong experience in developing

User-facing applications using web technologies.

Need to analyze the current offering, design, and implement public-facing features to existing and new software.

Working in an agile environment with a contribution to the product roadmap. The environment is entrepreneurial with a start-up culture, where everyone engages in the product development cycle.

Candidates will need to bring their skills to the table so that the team can collectively benefit from your input.

Will need to have a track record of designing and implementing best-of-breed solutions and owning the design and implementation of features.

Will work cross-organizationally and develop a deep level of expertise in the application domain and help design and build solutions.

Conscientious, detail orientated developer with an appreciation of code quality.

Must be an excellent communicator, able to explain complex issues to all stake holders.

Single Page Application experience using JavaScript Frameworks.

Expert CSS skills with a passion for design and a keen eye for detail, builds UIs with accessibility and performance in mind.

Ability to learn a new tech stack and get up and running quickly.

An opportunity to contribute to a mature low code framework, used in multiple projects in finance and beyond. Wants to share ideas on how to enhance and improve our core framework and overall product offering.

Is passionate about delivering the best user experiences, striving to impress our clients while understanding who their users are, e.g.: when it’s appropriate to build an expert system vs one with lots of onscreen help and guidance.

Will be joining the frontend development team, getting involved with PR reviews (we use Azure), knowledge sharing and documenting new features in Markdown.

Qualifications

5+ years of experience in the software development field, with front-end development being the main focus.

An excellent understanding of web technologies and markup, including HTML5 and CSS3.

A good understanding of supporting frameworks and libraries such as LESS, SASS, ReactJS, and AngularJS.

An eye for design and the ability to produce user-friendly, natural interfaces that just work.

A good understanding of source control, and the ability to work within a team of other software developers.

A good understanding of SEO principles and analytics tools such as Google Analytics.

Experience working with agile methodologies – a true believer.

Proven experience not just in bespoke development but working on popular CMS’ such as WordPress.

The ability to integrate work done with backend applications – the front-end is but one part of the stack.

A diploma in UX, Web Development, or similar qualification is a must.

Desired Skills:

Software Development

HTML5

CSS3

LESS

SASS

ReactJS

AngularJS

Javascript

JSON

AZURE

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

