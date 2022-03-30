Guiding customers on the lifecycle management journey

South Africa is a huge polluter. Not only is the great majority of our power generated from coal, but a massive 6,2kg of e-waste is generated per inhabitant annually, with only 12% of that recycled.

In fact, only 20% of global e-waste is formally recycled, according to the e-Waste Association of South Africa.

E-waste dumps continue to leach poisons into our soil and waterways, but this toxic practice could be completely eradicated by responsible and sustainable digital asset lifecycle management.

This is the word from Michelle Harding Budde, digital marketing and sales specialist at Digital Generation (DG), which has partnered with HP on its Amplify Impact programme, which extends HP’s Sustainable Impact strategy and invites partners to drive meaningful change across the global IT industry. HP’s vision is to create technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere – every person, every organisation, and every community around the globe.

“As an HP partner and leading black women-owned ICT company, DG has taken the pledge to create a sustainability plan, initiate select sustainability initiatives, and complete sustainability trainings,” says Budde.

This means DG is working with HP in its commitment to connecting sustainable impact goals. Being an HP Amplify Impact Changemaker gives DG access to HP’s world-class sustainable impact resources on their journey to a more sustainable world and adds to the company’s core values that align with sustainable practices from people to planet.

Budde explains that the company specialises in lifecycle management. “Sustainability means we have a greater responsibility to look into where products come from, and where they end up.”

In addition, the company has partnered with HP to assist in e-waste drives. “This is not simply a matter of responsibly disposing of an asset. Sensitive information has to be disposed of correctly, and in an environmentally-friendly way,” Budde says. “We assist our customers to be more sustainable by helping them right to the end of the journey.

“We also encourage them to look at repurposing assets into the organisation where possible, and offer buy-back programmes that assist them to buy new technology.

“Sustainability is a journey, and we do our part where we can.”

Budde says that when HP approached DG to take on the challenge of being an HP Amplify Impact Changemaker, the organisation welcomed it. “We want to do our bit, to show we care and make an impact. We want to be a responsible partner to our vendors, to our clients and also to the planet.

“We realise that if we don’t make positive changes now we will fall behind, so sustainability is more important today,” Budde adds. “We need to change for the good of the planet, so we can leave something for future generations.

“As an IT reseller, we don’t want to just be a box-dropper. We are here for the whole journey, taking our clients’ hands, guiding them, and helping to figure out what to do with their technology to ensure it doesn’t end up in landfill.”

Budde adds that South African companies are becoming more aware of sustainability issues, and it’s significant that DG is able to offer them certified products alongside its lifecycle management programmes.

HP has been implementing sustainable practices since the 1990s, and has stepped these up with a firm commitment to become the most sustainable and just technology company in the world.

The company has committed to net zero greenhouse gas emissions across HP value chain by 2040, with carbon neutrality in the supplies business by 2030.

Since 2016, more than 1,7-million pounds of ocean-bound plastic have been used in HP products, equating to more than 60-million plastic bottles. And it has been steadily reducing both the carbon footprint and water footprint.

In addition, HP is a 2021 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year, with 664 ENERGY STAR-certified personal systems products – more than any other manufacturer.

HP and DG are offering the HP Elitebook 800 series of PCs that is sustainable by design.

The HP Elitebook 800 series boasts EPEAT registered gold 18 and Energy Star 17 certifications, and comes in sustainably sourced packaging.

Not only are the products sustainable: there’s no trade-off in performance and looks, Budde points out. “The HP Elitebook 800 series devices are ultra-slim with sleek aluminium design, offering cutting-edge security that is pre-installed.

“They come with powerful collaboration tools and an ultra-bright display in a narrow bezel design, with security and durability built-in.”

About HP

HP Inc is a technology company that believes one thoughtful idea has the power to change the world. Its product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers, and 3D printing solutions helps bring these ideas to life.

About DG

Digital Generation (DG) is one of the leading black women-owned ICT companies in South Africa, with over 20 years’ experience in the IT industry.

DG offers customers a complete range of products and solutions from Desktop to Data Centre, with expert and friendly staff identifying and sourcing the latest products to solve all your IT problems.

It offers full data centre solutions delivered on site, in the cloud or via a hybrid system; backed up with exceptional client service and after-sales support.

