HP, Digital Generation aim to be leaders in sustainability

As the effects of climate change become more apparent, sustainability has become a top concern for corporates – and IT vendors are stepping up to address the problem.

“Sustainability is a key focus for all OEMs, and for everyone that plays a role in supplying technology,” explains Michelle Harding Budde, digital marketing and sales specialist at Digital Generation (DG). “Before, we were concerned with some elements of the product lifecycle, but now we need to take into consideration the entire device journey. We have to think about the manufacturing, delivery and the full lifecycle.”

Manufacturing today is concerned with material substitutions, a change in processes, minimal pollution, and the efficient use of resources; and delivery is being tweaked to reduce carbon footprint and the use of plastics in devices.

“Lifecycle is a broader topic that embraces not just physical recycling, but reusing devices within the organisation where possible,” Budde says. “It’s about extending the lifecycle in general to address the issues of waste going into landfill or into the oceans.

“A lot of resellers haven’t taken many of these issues into consideration since they don’t make the product. But if I am reselling the product I need to take some responsibility and ensure that the manufacturing and delivery are done sustainably.”

HP has been implementing sustainable practices since the 1990s, and has stepped these up with a firm commitment to become the most sustainable and just technology company in the world.

The company has committed to net zero greenhouse gas emissions across the HP value chain by 2040, with carbon neutrality in the supplies business by 2030.

Since 2016, more than 1,7-million pounds of ocean-bound plastic have been used in HP products, equating to more than 60-million plastic bottles. And it has been steadily reducing both the carbon footprint and water footprint.

In addition, HP is a 2021 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year, with 664 ENERGY STAR-certified personal systems products – more than any other manufacturer.

HP and DG are offering the HP Elitebook 800 series of PCs that is sustainable by design.

“When you look at the device, the first thing you touch and feel is the box,” Budde says. “The packaging of the outer box and cushions are 100% sustainably sourced – and not just in a sustainable way, but the physical materials.”

The HP Elitebook 800 series boasts EPEAT registered gold 18 and Energy Star 17 certifications.

EPEAT, administered by the Green Electronics Council, is the most comprehensive, measurable, and transparent eco-label in the IT industry, providing independent verification of a manufacturer’s products based on sustainability criteria including product energy efficiency, recycled materials usage, product longevity, design for product end of life, and product packaging.

“It is a big tick for sustainability,” Budde says.

Energy Star certification requires that the device be environmentally-friendly in terms of energy consumption. “This has always been in the back of people’s minds but now, in today’s age of environmental awareness, it has become a much more important feature,” Budde points out.

“Sustainability is going to start changing the way buyers make decisions. They are going to start demanding products with the right level of certification – and it will make a difference in the long run.”

She believes there is already a bigger appetite for sustainable product sourcing today. “South Africa has been a little behind when it comes to sustainability issues, and other countries certainly focus on it more.

“But for resellers, the sustainability features can be a selling point – they can talk about the issues and why they are important. In South Africa, we can’t quickly shift away from coal power, but small changes make big changes and HP is doing exactly that.”

The HP Elitebook 800 series offers more than great sustainability features: the devices are ultra-slim with sleek aluminium design, offering cutting edge security that is pre-installed.

“You don’t have to give up performance and looks for sustainability,” says Budde.

Customers can choose laptops with 13,3-inch, 14-inch or 15,6-inch diagonal displays that come with powerful collaboration tools, an ultra-bright display in a narrow bezel design, and machined-aluminum chassis and keyboard decks deliver a premium look and feel.

The devices are tough too: the EliteBook 800 series is designed to pass MIL-STD 810G testing. And cutting-edge security features let users browse confidently, avoid visual hackers, and monitor and restore in-memory BIOS automatically.

Collaboration is built-in, along with incredible audio and a true speaker-phone experience.

DG supplies the HP Elitebook 800 series laptops, and also provides full lifecycle management services for customers looking to be more sustainable.

“Sustainability means we have a greater responsibility to look into where products come from, and where they end up,” Budde says.

To this end, DG helps companies to recycle their digital assets responsible, and has partnered with HP on the new Amplify Impact programme.

“We want to be a responsible partner to our vendors, to our clients and also to the planet,” Budde says. “As an IT reseller, we don’t want to just be a box-dropper. We are here for the whole journey, taking our clients’ hands, guiding them, and helping them to figure out what to do with their technology to ensure it doesn’t end up in landfill.”

