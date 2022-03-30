Intel unveils the fastest desktop processor yet

Intel has announced full details and availability for the new 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900KS, the world’s fastest desktop processor.

The new chip It delivers up to 5,5 GHz max turbo frequency, in spec with Intel Thermal Velocity Boost and features Intel Adaptive Boost Technology (Intel ABT), to provide a faster gaming experience.

“Intel continues to push the envelope for desktop gaming with the new 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900KS processor,” says Marcus Kennedy, GM: gaming, creator and e-sports segment at Intel. “Based on Intel’s 12th Gen performance hybrid architecture, this processor can hit 5.5 GHz on up to two cores for the first time, giving the most extreme gamers the ability to maximize performance.”

The unlocked i9-12900KS processor incldues 16 cores (eight Performance-cores and eight Efficient-cores) and 24 threads, and up to 5,5 GHz max turbo frequency, 150W processor base power and 30MB Intel Smart Cache for even more gaming power and performance.

Key features and capabilities of the i9-12900KS include:

* Up to 5,5 GHz max turbo frequency with Intel Thermal Velocity Boost.

* Intel Adaptive Boost Technology for improved gaming performance by opportunistically allowing higher multi-core turbo frequencies.

* 16 cores (eight P-cores and eight E-cores), 24 threads, 150W processor base power, 30MB Intel Smart Cache, and PCIe Gen 5.0 and 4.0 support.

* Up to DDR5 4800 MT/s and DDR4 3200 MT/s support.

* Chipset compatible with existing Z690 motherboards with latest BIOS recommended for the best gaming experience.

* The i9-12900KS processor allows gamers and overclocking enthusiasts to take performance to the next level.

The special edition processor will be available beginning 5 April.