Intermediate C# Developer (WFH) at Headhunters

Our client in Port Elizabeth is looking for an experienced Intermediate C# Developer to join their team.
This is a work from home role.
An awesome career opportunity awaits.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
- Matric Qualification.
- 3 or more years of experience as a C# Developer.
- B.Tech Information Technology, Microsoft Certifications, or similar qualifications (Advantageous).
- Experience working in the Automotive, Manufacturing, Logistics or Healthcare Industry (Advantageous).
KEY OUTPUTS:
- Analyse client requirements, identify needs and design, test and develop software to meet those needs.
- Ensure that SPRINT deadlines for development projects are met and participating in sprint meetings.
- Ensure that comprehensive unit testing is done for each unit of work.
- Participate in code reviews and developer testing to ensure quality.
- Continuously improving skills and keeping up-to-date on new development tools, programming techniques and industry trends by participating in educational opportunities, professional discussions and research.
- Understanding and analysing client needs and adherence to client code style requirements.
- Creating and updating technical documentation for each unit of work internally.
- Providing progress feedback to management and project stakeholders.
- Working in a SCRUM environment to plan and estimate work at different levels (story, sprint, release).
- Partner and collaborate effectively cross functionally across departments.
- Undertake complete ownership and accountability for development work, manage priorities and time allocation with minimal supervision.
- Offering technical guidance and logical suggestions and evaluate alternative technologies.
- Participate effectively in learning and development by sharing knowledge in a team environment.
- Proactively evaluate systems, integrations, and business processes to identify opportunities for improvement.
- Identify risks and issues and proactively mitigate the risks by addressing and resolving them.
KEY KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS:
- Excellent C# knowledge.
- Excellent knowledge of .NET Framework (.Net Core a bonus).
- Excellent knowledge of Microsoft SQL Server.
- Excellent knowledge of MVC and MVVM design patterns.
- Good knowledge of WPF.
- Good knowledge of Entity Framework.
- Good knowledge of Crystal Reports.
- Fair knowledge of Prism.
- Fair knowledge of RabbitMQ or similar.
- Expected skills in Git, SVN, and SOLID Principles, Object Orientated Design, Unit Testing, and design patterns.
- Bonus: knowledge of WinForms, HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Web Development Frameworks (Vue, React, Angular), Telerik Controls.
