Intermediate C# Developer (WFH) at Headhunters

Our client in Port Elizabeth is looking for an experienced Intermediate C# Developer to join their team.

This is a work from home role.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

Matric Qualification.

3 or more years of experience as a C# Developer.

B.Tech Information Technology, Microsoft Certifications, or similar qualifications (Advantageous).

Experience working in the Automotive, Manufacturing, Logistics or Healthcare Industry (Advantageous).

KEY OUTPUTS:

Analyse client requirements, identify needs and design, test and develop software to meet those needs.

Ensure that SPRINT deadlines for development projects are met and participating in sprint meetings.

Ensure that comprehensive unit testing is done for each unit of work.

Participate in code reviews and developer testing to ensure quality.

Continuously improving skills and keeping up-to-date on new development tools, programming techniques and industry trends by participating in educational opportunities, professional discussions and research.

Understanding and analysing client needs and adherence to client code style requirements.

Creating and updating technical documentation for each unit of work internally.

Providing progress feedback to management and project stakeholders.

Working in a SCRUM environment to plan and estimate work at different levels (story, sprint, release).

Partner and collaborate effectively cross functionally across departments.

Undertake complete ownership and accountability for development work, manage priorities and time allocation with minimal supervision.

Offering technical guidance and logical suggestions and evaluate alternative technologies.

Participate effectively in learning and development by sharing knowledge in a team environment.

Proactively evaluate systems, integrations, and business processes to identify opportunities for improvement.

Identify risks and issues and proactively mitigate the risks by addressing and resolving them.

KEY KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS:

Excellent C# knowledge.

Excellent knowledge of .NET Framework (.Net Core a bonus).

Excellent knowledge of Microsoft SQL Server.

Excellent knowledge of MVC and MVVM design patterns.

Good knowledge of WPF.

Good knowledge of Entity Framework.

Good knowledge of Crystal Reports.

Fair knowledge of Prism.

Fair knowledge of RabbitMQ or similar.

Expected skills in Git, SVN, and SOLID Principles, Object Orientated Design, Unit Testing, and design patterns.

Bonus: knowledge of WinForms, HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Web Development Frameworks (Vue, React, Angular), Telerik Controls.

