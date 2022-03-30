IT Devops Engineer at First National Bank

- Minimum Qualification – Bachelor’s degree in Programming/Systems or Computer Science or other related field
- Experience – 3-5 Years of programming experience
- Linux
- RedHat or Centoz
- Security Control on Linux
- AWS or Azure
- Kubernetes
- Docker
Duties include:
- Prevent wastage, and on an ongoing basis identify process improvements in order to contain and reduce costs
- Provide technical leadership, coaching and mentoring as well as technical guidance or system process expertise
- Perform moderate to complex tasks in support of one or more IT projects that require a singular area of expertise, in multiple technical environments within a specific business area
- Evaluate new application packages and tools and perform research on best practices
- Participate in the development of contingency plans and the identification of continuity or disaster recovery risks and mitigation plans
- Plan and perform ongoing routine application maintenance tasks, assist in production support and improve performance
- Automate testing, provisioning, releases, deployment and feedback
- Build a culture of collaboration between Analysts, Architects, Development, QA and Infrastructure ensuring optimal delivery
- Deploy new modules, upgrades and fixes to the production environment and build automated deployments
- Review modules for quality assurance and assist in defining DevOps and quality guidelines and standards
- Develop IT solutions to meet business requirements and translate technical requirements into test cases, test scenarios and scripts. Execute, and document test plans
- Create technical design specifications
- Assess and translate business requirements, and write functional specifications for implementation of solutions
- Develop, encourage and nurture collaborative relationships within FNB and/or across the FRG
- Continuously assess own performance, seek timely and clear feedback and request training where appropriate
- Build working relationships across teams and functional lines in order to enhance work delivery, collaboration and innovation
Desired Skills:
- Cloud
- Docker
- Kubernetes
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Banking
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree