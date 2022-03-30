IT Devops Engineer at First National Bank

  • Minimum Qualification – Bachelor’s degree in Programming/Systems or Computer Science or other related field
  • Experience – 3-5 Years of programming experience
  • Linux
  • RedHat or Centoz
  • Security Control on Linux
  • AWS or Azure
  • Kubernetes
  • Docker

Duties include:

  • Prevent wastage, and on an ongoing basis identify process improvements in order to contain and reduce costs
  • Provide technical leadership, coaching and mentoring as well as technical guidance or system process expertise
  • Perform moderate to complex tasks in support of one or more IT projects that require a singular area of expertise, in multiple technical environments within a specific business area
  • Evaluate new application packages and tools and perform research on best practices
  • Participate in the development of contingency plans and the identification of continuity or disaster recovery risks and mitigation plans
  • Plan and perform ongoing routine application maintenance tasks, assist in production support and improve performance
  • Automate testing, provisioning, releases, deployment and feedback
  • Build a culture of collaboration between Analysts, Architects, Development, QA and Infrastructure ensuring optimal delivery
  • Deploy new modules, upgrades and fixes to the production environment and build automated deployments
  • Review modules for quality assurance and assist in defining DevOps and quality guidelines and standards
  • Develop IT solutions to meet business requirements and translate technical requirements into test cases, test scenarios and scripts. Execute, and document test plans
  • Create technical design specifications
  • Assess and translate business requirements, and write functional specifications for implementation of solutions
  • Develop, encourage and nurture collaborative relationships within FNB and/or across the FRG
  • Continuously assess own performance, seek timely and clear feedback and request training where appropriate
  • Build working relationships across teams and functional lines in order to enhance work delivery, collaboration and innovation

Desired Skills:

  • Cloud
  • Docker
  • Kubernetes

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Banking

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

